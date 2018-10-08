[For Immediate Release]

Value Partners establishes new office in Kuala Lumpur as part of its growing commitment to Southeast Asia and expanding global footprint

(Hong Kong/ Kuala Lumpur, 8 October 2018) - Value Partners Group Limited ("Value Partners" or "the Group") is pleased to announce the establishment of a new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The new location is the latest addition to Value Partners' growing network of offices around the world as the Group expands its global footprint.

Value Partners Asset Management Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the Group's Malaysia subsidiary, has received approval in principle from Securities Commission Malaysia for a Capital Market Services License for Fund Management. Upon obtaining the license, our new office in Kuala Lumpur will serve as a hub in Southeast Asia for product development, investment and distribution. On the product front, the Malaysia office will house Value Partners' Southeast Asia-focused Quantitative Investment Solutions ("QIS") initiatives such as ETFs and new business areas such as Shariah-compliant funds. On the distribution front, the Malaysia office makes for a natural extension to the strong network and brand that Value Partners has already established in the country through our business partners.

"It will be an honour to launch a significant, all-new fund management operation in Malaysia for Value Partners Group, at a time when the country is searching for new directions to promote growth," says Dato' Seri Cheah Cheng Hye, Chairman and Co-CIO of Value Partners. "Over the past two-and-a-half decades, we have emerged as the biggest success story in Hong Kong's asset management industry, and the knowledge we've accumulated and lessons learnt will be very useful in Malaysia."

Dr. Au King Lun, CEO of Value Partners, adds, "The Malaysia office will serve as a major platform for us to further strengthen the Value Partners brand and distribution network in Southeast Asia."

Michael William Greenall, Managing Director of Value Partners' Southeast Asia Business, will be leading the Malaysia office and the Group's business expansion efforts in Southeast Asia. "The Malaysian office will be Value Partners' Investment, Manufacturing and Distribution hub for Southeast Asia. In addition, it will spearhead our plans to manufacture Shariah products for our global clients. Malaysia makes for the perfect Southeast Asian base given its excellent connectivity, rich diversity and cost competitiveness." says Greenall.

Value Partners was co-founded in 1993 by its Malaysian-born Chairman and Co-CIO Dato' Seri Cheah Cheng Hye. A pioneering force in Asia's asset management industry, Value Partners has since grown to become one of the largest independent asset managers in Asia with assets under management of US$16.6 billion as of 31 August 2018 and a product suite that spans equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives and QIS. As the Group aims to transform into a world-class asset manager, it has been growing its global footprint to strengthen its international distribution network and product development capabilities. In addition to its Hong Kong headquarters and new office in Kuala Lumpur, Value Partners operates offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore and London.

About Value Partners Group Limited

Value Partners is one of Asia's largest independent asset management firms and seeks to offer world-class investment services and products. The firm had $16.6 billion of assets under management as of 31 August 2018. Since its establishment in 1993, Value Partners has been a dedicated value investor in Asia and around the world. In November 2007, Value Partners became the first asset management firm to be listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 806 HK). In addition to its Hong Kong headquarters, the firm operates in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, London and Kuala Lumpur. Value Partners' investment strategies cover equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives and Quantitative Investment Solutions for institutional and individual clients in the Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit www.valuepartners-group.com.

