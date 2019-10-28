Log in
ValueCommerce : Q3 Earnings Slides(1,174KB)pdf

0
10/28/2019 | 03:27am EDT

ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.

FY2019 Q3

Financial Results

October 28, 2019

Copyright © 2019, ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.

Table of Contents

FY2019 Q3

Highlights

2

FY2019 Q3

Consolidated Financial Results

3

Segment information

14

FY2019 Consolidated Operating/Dividends Forecast

26

Appendix

30

Copyright ©2019, ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.

1

(in September 2019)

FY2019 Q3 Highlights

Highlights

Y/Y

Existing Services :

Steady Performance

Q/Q

-Affiliate, STORE's R∞ :

Progress as planned

-Storematch :

Strong Performance

Jan.-Sep.

Y/Y

Progress against

2019

full year forecast

Revenue

¥18.2 billion

+24.7％

74.7%

Operating Income

¥3.4 billion

＋33.4％

80.3%

Dynatech inc. has become a consolidated subsidiary

- Start providing services for accommodation facilities to promote

reservation and repeat customers in the growing online travel market

Copyright ©2019, ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.

2

FY2019 Q3 Consolidated

Financial Results

Copyright ©2019, ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.

3

FY2019 Q3 Highlights

Results overview

・Y/Y: Steady performance in existing services

・Q/Q: -Progress as planned

-Strong performance in Storematch

(Million JPY)

Cumulative

Quarterly

Jan.-Sep.

Y/Y

Jul.-Sep.

Y/Y

Q/Q

2019

2019

Revenue

18,298

+24.7%

5,985

+18.6%

-0.5%

Operating income

3,492

+33.4%

1,119

+21.8%

-0.9%

EBITDA（*）

3,773

+31.2%

1,217

+20.9%

-0.6%

Net income

attributable to owners

2,355

+29.8%

766

+10.7%

+1.8%

of the parent

Segment revenue

Marketing Solution

12,863

+16.0%

4,113

+9.2%

-2.7%

Business

EC Solution Business

5,434

+51.7%

1,872

+46.7%

+4.9%

(*)EBITDAOperating incomeDepreciation and amortizationAmortization of goodwill

Copyright ©2019, ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ValueCommerce Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:26:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 25 131 M
EBIT 2019 4 883 M
Net income 2019 3 336 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 52 164 M
Technical analysis trends VALUECOMMERCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2 900,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 615,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 79,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jin Kagawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Taku Hasegawa Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masatomo Endo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nobutaka Ito Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Takahiro Goto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUECOMMERCE CO., LTD.38.51%480
OMNICOM GROUP4.89%16 654
WPP GROUP15.10%14 876
PUBLICIS GROUPE-22.54%10 176
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.5.91%8 318
JCDECAUX-2.45%5 604
