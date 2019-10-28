ValueCommerce : Q3 Earnings Slides(1,174KB)pdf
10/28/2019 | 03:27am EDT
ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.
FY2019 Q3
Financial Results
October 28, 2019
Copyright © 2019, ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.
Table of Contents
● FY2019 Q3
Highlights
2
● FY2019 Q3
Consolidated Financial Results
3
● Segment information
14
● FY2019 Consolidated Operating/Dividends Forecast
26
● Appendix
30
Copyright ©2019, ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.
1
(in September 2019)
●Y/Y
Existing Services :
Steady Performance
●Q/Q
-Affiliate, STORE's R∞ :
Progress as planned
-Storematch :
Strong Performance
Jan.-Sep.
Y/Y
Progress against
2019
full year forecast
Revenue
¥18.2 billion
+24.7％
74.7%
Operating Income
¥3.4 billion
＋33.4％
80.3%
● Dynatech inc. has become a consolidated subsidiary
- Start providing services for accommodation facilities to promote
reservation and repeat customers in the growing online travel market
Copyright ©2019, ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.
2
Copyright ©2019, ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.
3
・Y/Y: Steady performance in existing services
・Q/Q: -Progress as planned
-Strong performance in Storematch
(Million JPY)
Cumulative
Quarterly
Jan.-Sep.
Y/Y
Jul.-Sep.
Y/Y
Q/Q
2019
2019
Revenue
18,298
+24.7%
5,985
+18.6%
-0.5%
Operating income
3,492
+33.4%
1,119
+21.8%
-0.9%
EBITDA（*）
3,773
+31.2%
1,217
+20.9%
-0.6%
Net income
attributable to owners
2,355
+29.8%
766
+10.7%
+1.8%
of the parent
Segment revenue
Marketing Solution
12,863
+16.0%
4,113
+9.2%
-2.7%
Business
EC Solution Business
5,434
+51.7%
1,872
+46.7%
+4.9%
(*)EBITDA
＝Operating income ＋Depreciation and amortization ＋Amortization of goodwill
Copyright ©2019, ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
ValueCommerce Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:26:03 UTC
Latest news on VALUECOMMERCE CO., LTD.
Sales 2019
25 131 M
EBIT 2019
4 883 M
Net income 2019
3 336 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
1,95%
P/E ratio 2019
15,6x
P/E ratio 2020
14,2x
Capi. / Sales2019
2,08x
Capi. / Sales2020
1,82x
Capitalization
52 164 M
Technical analysis trends VALUECOMMERCE CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
2 900,00 JPY
Last Close Price
1 615,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
135%
Spread / Average Target
79,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
23,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.