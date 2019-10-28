Log in
VALUECOMMERCE CO., LTD.

(2491)
ValueCommerce : Q3 TSE Filings(292KB)pdf

0
10/28/2019

This filing was originally prepared and published by the company in Japanese as it contained timely disclosure information to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st section). The English translation is for your reference only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese filing, the Japanese filing will prevail. The following financial information was prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan (JGAAP).

Financial Results (Consolidated) for Q1-Q3(Cumulative) of FY2019

October 28, 2019

Corporate Name:

ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.

Listed: TSE 1st section

Ticker Symbol:

2491

URL: https://www.valuecommerce.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Name) Jin Kagawa

Contact person:

Director of the Board, CFO

(Name) Masatomo Endo

TEL: 81 3 6438 6860

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

-

Scheduled date of filing the securities report:

November 7, 2019

Results supplementary materials to be created:

Yes

An explanatory presentation to investors:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen rounded down)

1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Third Quarter of FY2019 (Jan. 1 to Sep. 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures refer to comparisons with the previous fiscal year)

Net income

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

of the parent

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Q1-Q3(cumulative) FY2019

18,298

24.7

3,492

33.4

3,503

31.2

2,355

29.8

Q1-Q3(cumulative) FY2018

14,671

20.0

2,618

77.4

2,670

79.0

1,815

213.6

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Third quarter ended September 30, 2019:

2,412 million yen, 31.8%

Third quarter ended September 30, 2018: 1,830 million yen, 191.0%

Basic EPS

Diluted EPS

(Diluted Earnings per

(Earnings per share)

share)

Yen

Yen

Q1-Q3(cumulative) FY2019

72.94

72.87

Q1-Q3(cumulative) FY2018

56.32

56.19

(2) Consolidated Financial Positions

Total assets

Net worth

Equity ratio

Book-value per share

Million Yen

Million Yen

%

Yen

As of September 30, 2019

16,054

10,531

65.6

325.86

As of December 31, 2018

14,706

9,145

62.1

283.02

(Reference) Owners' equity:

As of September 30, 2019:

10,525 million yen

As of December 31, 2018:

9,137 million yen

(Note) Starting from the first quarter of consolidated fiscal year under review, "Partial amendment of accounting standards about accounting for income taxes (Corporate Accounting Standards No.28, February 16, 2018)" has been applied. Figures as of December 31, 2018 have been prepared/analyzed retrospectively based on the new calculation method.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2018

7.00

18.00

25.00

FY2019

14.00

FY2019 (Forecast)

14.00

28.00

(Note) Revisions to dividends forecast published most recently: No

3. Consolidated Operating Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2019 (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019)

(Percentage figures refer to comparisons with the previous fiscal year)

Net income

Basic EPS

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

(Earnings

of the parent

per share)

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Yen

FY2019

24,500

18.0

4,350

15.8

4,330

14.1

2,920

12.1

90.41

(Note) Revisions to operating forecast published most recently: No

  • Notes
  1. Significant changes in scope of consolidation during this year: No
  2. Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

1.

Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standards, etc.

:

No

2.

Changes in accounting policies other than "1."

:

No

3.

Changes in accounting estimates

:

No

4.

Retrospective restatement

:

No

(4) Number of shares issued (Common stock)

1.

Common stock

as of

34,471,000 shares

as of

34,471,000 shares

(including treasury stock)

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

2.

Treasury stock

as of

2,170,741 shares

as of

2,185,700 shares

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

3.

Average number of shares

average during

32,294,792 shares

average during

32,231,981 shares

issued (cumulative period)

Jan. 1 to Sep. 30, 2019

Jan. 1 to Sep. 30, 2018

* Quarterly review

This outline of quarterly consolidated financial statements is not subject to the quarterly review.

  • Note on proper use of the financial forecasts and other special notes (Note on future descriptions)
    This filing contains future description such as financial outlook. They are based on information currently available to the company and on certain assumptions we deem reasonable. They are not intended to constitute the company's guarantee that the outlook and description will be realized. The actual results may differ materially from those described in this filing due to various factors.

(Method to reach supplementary materials)

The supplementary materials on financial results will be posted on the company's website.

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Business Results

(1) Analysis of Operating Results

During the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy overall, employment/income environment improved and consumer spending recovered while solid corporate earnings. On the other hand, consumer mind is low due to concerns about a slowdown in the foreign economy and psychological impact before consumption tax hike.

In marketing domain the Group belongs, competition among commerce business operators is intense according to e-commerce market expansion and new entrants increase. Thus the demand of effective marketing solution increases.

In this environment, the Group focus on providing marketing solution from customer attraction to retention to maximize commerce business operators' performance, "conversion (purchase/application)".

For the third quarter of consolidated fiscal year under review, revenue was JPY 18,298,923 thousand (up 24.7% Y/Y). This was attributable to performance in "STORE's R∞ (R Eight)", CRM tool for stores in Yahoo! Shopping, "Storematch", pay-per-click advertising, and "Affiliate Marketing", pay-per-performance advertising.

Selling, general and administrative expenses was JPY 2,482,847 thousand (up 11.2% Y/Y) due to expenses such as increased compensation to motivate employees, new recruiting and system introduction for operational optimization.

Operating income was JPY 3,492,169 thousand (up 33.4% Y/Y) mainly due to growth driven by all services.

Ordinary income was JPY 3,503,736 thousand (up 31.2% Y/Y) mainly due to recognizing operating gains on investment in partnership of JPY 6,388 thousand under non-operating incomes.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent was JPY 2,355,687 thousand (up 29.8% Y/Y) due to the recording of income taxes of JPY 1,097,200 thousand.

The company acquired all shares of Dynatech inc. on September 27, 2019 and Dynatech inc. has become a consolidated subsidiary of the company. With this acquisition, the Group starts to provide services for accommodation facilities. We promote reservation of accommodation facilities and repeat customers by our know-hows of attracting customers/promoting repeat customers and Dynatech inc's know-hows of supporting accommodation facilities cooperating with each other.

Segment performance was as follows:

(i) Marketing Solution Business

During the third quarter of consolidated fiscal year under review, Marketing Solution Business provides solutions of customer attraction to general commerce providers' EC site. Main service is "Affiliate Marketing", pay-per-performance advertising.

Conversion (purchase/application) expanded due to proposal based on ad-technologies and marketing data in "Affiliate Marketing".

As a result, this segment attained revenue of JPY 12,863,947 thousand (up 16.0% Y/Y) and segment operating income of JPY 2,244,206 thousand (up 14.0% Y/Y).

(ii) EC Solution Business

During the third quarter of consolidated fiscal year under review, EC Solution Business provides solutions of sales promotion on general commerce providers' EC site. Main services are "STORE's R∞", CRM tool, and "Storematch", pay-per-click advertising. These services support stores' sales promotion in EC site operated by Yahoo Japan Corporation.

By collaborating with Yahoo Japan Corporation, "STORE's R∞" and "Storematch" engaged some business measures to promote service use of stores. Also the feature for store's partial operational automation developed in the preceding consolidated fiscal year and expansion of ad distribution space contributed to increase the income in "Storematch".

As a result, this segment attained revenue of JPY 5,434,975 thousand (up 51.7% Y/Y) and segment operating income of JPY 2,152,637 thousand (up 34.8% Y/Y).

- 1 -

  1. Analysis of Financial Positions

1. The status of assets, liabilities and net assets (Assets)

At the end of the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, total assets amounted to JPY 16,054,899 thousand, an increase of JPY 1,348,396 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year.

Current assets amounted to JPY 11,593,068 thousand, a decrease of JPY 1,070,380 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in cash and deposits of JPY 1,409,993 thousand despite an increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade of JPY 143,757 thousand.

Noncurrent assets amounted to JPY 4,461,831 thousand, an increase of JPY 2,418,776 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase in software of JPY 254,656 thousand, software in progress of JPY 821,492 thousand and goodwill of JPY 1,138,371 thousand according to acquisition of 100% share of Dynatech inc. and consolidation of the subsidiary of the company.

(Liabilities)

At the end of the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, total liabilities amounted to JPY 5,523,464 thousand, a decrease of JPY 37,143 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year.

Current liabilities amounted to JPY 5,447,652 thousand, a decrease of JPY 37,612 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in accounts payable-trade of JPY 91,702 thousand and income taxes payable of JPY 219,955 thousand despite an increase in accounts payable-other of JPY 154,101 thousand and provision for bonuses of JPY 121,716 thousand.

Noncurrent liabilities amounted to JPY 75,811 thousand, an increase of JPY 468 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year.

(Net assets)

At the end of the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, net assets amounted to JPY 10,531,435 thousand, an increase of JPY 1,385,540 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase in attributable to the recording of net income attributable to owners of the parent of JPY 2,355,687 thousand despite a decrease in retained earnings of JPY 1,033,333 thousand as a result of a dividend of surplus.

Starting from the first quarter of consolidated fiscal year under review, "Partial amendment of accounting standards about accounting for income taxes (Corporate Accounting Standards No.28, February 16, 2018)" has been applied. Figures of consolidated financial positions for the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year have been prepared/analyzed retrospectively based on the new calculation method.

2. Cash Flows

At the end of the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the balance of cash and cash equivalents amounted to JPY 6,568,061 thousand, a decrease of JPY 1,409,993 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year.

The cash flows during the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review and their causes are as follows.

(Operating Cash Flows)

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to JPY 2,464,816 thousand (compared to net cash provided of JPY 1,549,428 thousand in the preceding third quarter), mainly due to income before income taxes of JPY 3,452,887 thousand. Positive factors include depreciation of JPY 197,271 thousand, amortization of goodwill of JPY 84,260 thousand and a decrease in accounts receivable-trade of JPY 308,070 thousand. Negative factors include a decrease in accounts payable-trade of JPY 177,399 thousand, a decrease in accounts payable-other of JPY 76,040 thousand and income taxes paid of JPY 1,313,850 thousand.

(Investing Cash Flows)

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 2,854,734 thousand (compared to net cash provided of JPY 558,054 thousand in the preceding third quarter), mainly due to purchase of intangible assets of JPY 139,483 thousand and payment of acquisition of investments in subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation of JPY 2,640,918 thousand.

(Financing Cash Flows)

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 1,019,898 thousand (compared to net cash used of JPY 411,073 thousand in the preceding third quarter), mainly due to cash dividends paid of JPY 1,026,753 thousand.

(3) Information about Consolidated Financial Forecasts

The consolidated financial forecast has not revised. Please refer "Notification Concerning Revision of Earnings and Dividends Forecasts for Fiscal 2019", announced on April 24, 2019.

- 2 -

3. Earnings Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2019

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousand yen)

As of

As of

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2019

(Assets)

Current assets

Cash and deposits

7,978,055

6,568,061

Notes and accounts receivable- trade

3,550,095

3,693,853

Accounts receivable- other

1,059,346

1,105,003

Other current assets

89,300

233,763

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-13,348

-7,612

Current assets in total

12,663,448

11,593,068

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and accompanying facilities, net

189,933

189,114

Tools, instruments and fixtures, net

102,150

169,304

Leased assets, net

653

Property, plant and equipment in total

292,083

359,072

Intangible assets

Software

553,722

808,378

Software in progress

68,813

890,306

Goodwill

224,695

1,363,066

Other intangible assets

11,169

11,251

Intangible assets in total

858,401

3,073,002

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

490,638

595,426

Guarantee deposits

243,455

311,369

Deferred tax assets

136,691

95,292

Other investments

21,785

28,661

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-993

Investments and other assets in total

892,569

1,029,755

Noncurrent assets in total

2,043,054

4,461,831

Total assets

14,706,503

16,054,899

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ValueCommerce Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:26:03 UTC
