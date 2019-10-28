ValueCommerce : Q3 TSE Filings(292KB)pdf 0 10/28/2019 | 03:27am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This filing was originally prepared and published by the company in Japanese as it contained timely disclosure information to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st section). The English translation is for your reference only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese filing, the Japanese filing will prevail. The following financial information was prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan (JGAAP). Financial Results (Consolidated) for Q1-Q3(Cumulative) of FY2019 October 28, 2019 Corporate Name: ValueCommerce Co., Ltd. Listed: TSE 1st section Ticker Symbol: 2491 URL: https://www.valuecommerce.co.jp/en/ Representative: Representative Director, President and CEO (Name) Jin Kagawa Contact person: Director of the Board, CFO (Name) Masatomo Endo TEL: 81 3 6438 6860 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: - Scheduled date of filing the securities report: November 7, 2019 Results supplementary materials to be created: Yes An explanatory presentation to investors: No (Amounts less than one million yen rounded down) 1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Third Quarter of FY2019 (Jan. 1 to Sep. 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentage figures refer to comparisons with the previous fiscal year) Net income Revenue Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of the parent Million Yen % Million Yen % Million Yen % Million Yen % Q1-Q3(cumulative) FY2019 18,298 24.7 3,492 33.4 3,503 31.2 2,355 29.8 Q1-Q3(cumulative) FY2018 14,671 20.0 2,618 77.4 2,670 79.0 1,815 213.6 (Note) Comprehensive income: Third quarter ended September 30, 2019: 2,412 million yen, 31.8% Third quarter ended September 30, 2018: 1,830 million yen, 191.0% Basic EPS Diluted EPS (Diluted Earnings per (Earnings per share) share) Yen Yen Q1-Q3(cumulative) FY2019 72.94 72.87 Q1-Q3(cumulative) FY2018 56.32 56.19 (2) Consolidated Financial Positions Total assets Net worth Equity ratio Book-value per share Million Yen Million Yen % Yen As of September 30, 2019 16,054 10,531 65.6 325.86 As of December 31, 2018 14,706 9,145 62.1 283.02 (Reference) Owners' equity: As of September 30, 2019: 10,525 million yen As of December 31, 2018: 9,137 million yen (Note) Starting from the first quarter of consolidated fiscal year under review, "Partial amendment of accounting standards about accounting for income taxes (Corporate Accounting Standards No.28, February 16, 2018)" has been applied. Figures as of December 31, 2018 have been prepared/analyzed retrospectively based on the new calculation method. 2. Dividends Dividend per share Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2018 － 7.00 － 18.00 25.00 FY2019 － 14.00 FY2019 (Forecast) － 14.00 28.00 (Note) Revisions to dividends forecast published most recently: No 3. Consolidated Operating Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2019 (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019) (Percentage figures refer to comparisons with the previous fiscal year) Net income Basic EPS Revenue Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners (Earnings of the parent per share) Million Yen % Million Yen % Million Yen % Million Yen % Yen FY2019 24,500 18.0 4,350 15.8 4,330 14.1 2,920 12.1 90.41 (Note) Revisions to operating forecast published most recently: No Notes Significant changes in scope of consolidation during this year: No Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement 1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standards, etc. : No 2. Changes in accounting policies other than "1." : No 3. Changes in accounting estimates : No 4. Retrospective restatement : No (4) Number of shares issued (Common stock) 1. Common stock as of 34,471,000 shares as of 34,471,000 shares (including treasury stock) Sep. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 2. Treasury stock as of 2,170,741 shares as of 2,185,700 shares Sep. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 3. Average number of shares average during 32,294,792 shares average during 32,231,981 shares issued (cumulative period) Jan. 1 to Sep. 30, 2019 Jan. 1 to Sep. 30, 2018 * Quarterly review This outline of quarterly consolidated financial statements is not subject to the quarterly review. Note on proper use of the financial forecasts and other special notes (Note on future descriptions)

This filing contains future description such as financial outlook. They are based on information currently available to the company and on certain assumptions we deem reasonable. They are not intended to constitute the company's guarantee that the outlook and description will be realized. The actual results may differ materially from those described in this filing due to various factors. (Method to reach supplementary materials) The supplementary materials on financial results will be posted on the company's website. 1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Business Results (1) Analysis of Operating Results During the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy overall, employment/income environment improved and consumer spending recovered while solid corporate earnings. On the other hand, consumer mind is low due to concerns about a slowdown in the foreign economy and psychological impact before consumption tax hike. In marketing domain the Group belongs, competition among commerce business operators is intense according to e-commerce market expansion and new entrants increase. Thus the demand of effective marketing solution increases. In this environment, the Group focus on providing marketing solution from customer attraction to retention to maximize commerce business operators' performance, "conversion (purchase/application)". For the third quarter of consolidated fiscal year under review, revenue was JPY 18,298,923 thousand (up 24.7% Y/Y). This was attributable to performance in "STORE's R∞ (R Eight)", CRM tool for stores in Yahoo! Shopping, "Storematch", pay-per-click advertising, and "Affiliate Marketing", pay-per-performance advertising. Selling, general and administrative expenses was JPY 2,482,847 thousand (up 11.2% Y/Y) due to expenses such as increased compensation to motivate employees, new recruiting and system introduction for operational optimization. Operating income was JPY 3,492,169 thousand (up 33.4% Y/Y) mainly due to growth driven by all services. Ordinary income was JPY 3,503,736 thousand (up 31.2% Y/Y) mainly due to recognizing operating gains on investment in partnership of JPY 6,388 thousand under non-operating incomes. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was JPY 2,355,687 thousand (up 29.8% Y/Y) due to the recording of income taxes of JPY 1,097,200 thousand. The company acquired all shares of Dynatech inc. on September 27, 2019 and Dynatech inc. has become a consolidated subsidiary of the company. With this acquisition, the Group starts to provide services for accommodation facilities. We promote reservation of accommodation facilities and repeat customers by our know-hows of attracting customers/promoting repeat customers and Dynatech inc's know-hows of supporting accommodation facilities cooperating with each other. Segment performance was as follows: (i) Marketing Solution Business During the third quarter of consolidated fiscal year under review, Marketing Solution Business provides solutions of customer attraction to general commerce providers' EC site. Main service is "Affiliate Marketing", pay-per-performance advertising. Conversion (purchase/application) expanded due to proposal based on ad-technologies and marketing data in "Affiliate Marketing". As a result, this segment attained revenue of JPY 12,863,947 thousand (up 16.0% Y/Y) and segment operating income of JPY 2,244,206 thousand (up 14.0% Y/Y). (ii) EC Solution Business During the third quarter of consolidated fiscal year under review, EC Solution Business provides solutions of sales promotion on general commerce providers' EC site. Main services are "STORE's R∞", CRM tool, and "Storematch", pay-per-click advertising. These services support stores' sales promotion in EC site operated by Yahoo Japan Corporation. By collaborating with Yahoo Japan Corporation, "STORE's R∞" and "Storematch" engaged some business measures to promote service use of stores. Also the feature for store's partial operational automation developed in the preceding consolidated fiscal year and expansion of ad distribution space contributed to increase the income in "Storematch". As a result, this segment attained revenue of JPY 5,434,975 thousand (up 51.7% Y/Y) and segment operating income of JPY 2,152,637 thousand (up 34.8% Y/Y). - 1 - Analysis of Financial Positions 1. The status of assets, liabilities and net assets (Assets) At the end of the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, total assets amounted to JPY 16,054,899 thousand, an increase of JPY 1,348,396 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. Current assets amounted to JPY 11,593,068 thousand, a decrease of JPY 1,070,380 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in cash and deposits of JPY 1,409,993 thousand despite an increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade of JPY 143,757 thousand. Noncurrent assets amounted to JPY 4,461,831 thousand, an increase of JPY 2,418,776 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase in software of JPY 254,656 thousand, software in progress of JPY 821,492 thousand and goodwill of JPY 1,138,371 thousand according to acquisition of 100% share of Dynatech inc. and consolidation of the subsidiary of the company. (Liabilities) At the end of the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, total liabilities amounted to JPY 5,523,464 thousand, a decrease of JPY 37,143 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. Current liabilities amounted to JPY 5,447,652 thousand, a decrease of JPY 37,612 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in accounts payable-trade of JPY 91,702 thousand and income taxes payable of JPY 219,955 thousand despite an increase in accounts payable-other of JPY 154,101 thousand and provision for bonuses of JPY 121,716 thousand. Noncurrent liabilities amounted to JPY 75,811 thousand, an increase of JPY 468 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. (Net assets) At the end of the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, net assets amounted to JPY 10,531,435 thousand, an increase of JPY 1,385,540 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase in attributable to the recording of net income attributable to owners of the parent of JPY 2,355,687 thousand despite a decrease in retained earnings of JPY 1,033,333 thousand as a result of a dividend of surplus. Starting from the first quarter of consolidated fiscal year under review, "Partial amendment of accounting standards about accounting for income taxes (Corporate Accounting Standards No.28, February 16, 2018)" has been applied. Figures of consolidated financial positions for the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year have been prepared/analyzed retrospectively based on the new calculation method. 2. Cash Flows At the end of the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the balance of cash and cash equivalents amounted to JPY 6,568,061 thousand, a decrease of JPY 1,409,993 thousand from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. The cash flows during the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review and their causes are as follows. (Operating Cash Flows) Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to JPY 2,464,816 thousand (compared to net cash provided of JPY 1,549,428 thousand in the preceding third quarter), mainly due to income before income taxes of JPY 3,452,887 thousand. Positive factors include depreciation of JPY 197,271 thousand, amortization of goodwill of JPY 84,260 thousand and a decrease in accounts receivable-trade of JPY 308,070 thousand. Negative factors include a decrease in accounts payable-trade of JPY 177,399 thousand, a decrease in accounts payable-other of JPY 76,040 thousand and income taxes paid of JPY 1,313,850 thousand. (Investing Cash Flows) Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 2,854,734 thousand (compared to net cash provided of JPY 558,054 thousand in the preceding third quarter), mainly due to purchase of intangible assets of JPY 139,483 thousand and payment of acquisition of investments in subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation of JPY 2,640,918 thousand. (Financing Cash Flows) Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 1,019,898 thousand (compared to net cash used of JPY 411,073 thousand in the preceding third quarter), mainly due to cash dividends paid of JPY 1,026,753 thousand. (3) Information about Consolidated Financial Forecasts The consolidated financial forecast has not revised. Please refer "Notification Concerning Revision of Earnings and Dividends Forecasts for Fiscal 2019", announced on April 24, 2019. - 2 - 3. Earnings Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2019 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet (Thousand yen) As of As of December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 (Assets) Current assets Cash and deposits 7,978,055 6,568,061 Notes and accounts receivable- trade 3,550,095 3,693,853 Accounts receivable- other 1,059,346 1,105,003 Other current assets 89,300 233,763 Allowance for doubtful accounts -13,348 -7,612 Current assets in total 12,663,448 11,593,068 Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and accompanying facilities, net 189,933 189,114 Tools, instruments and fixtures, net 102,150 169,304 Leased assets, net － 653 Property, plant and equipment in total 292,083 359,072 Intangible assets Software 553,722 808,378 Software in progress 68,813 890,306 Goodwill 224,695 1,363,066 Other intangible assets 11,169 11,251 Intangible assets in total 858,401 3,073,002 Investments and other assets Investment securities 490,638 595,426 Guarantee deposits 243,455 311,369 Deferred tax assets 136,691 95,292 Other investments 21,785 28,661 Allowance for doubtful accounts － -993 Investments and other assets in total 892,569 1,029,755 Noncurrent assets in total 2,043,054 4,461,831 Total assets 14,706,503 16,054,899 - 3 - This is an excerpt of the original content. 