Valuetronics : Media Release - Valuetronics' FY2019 net profit decreased by 2.6% to HK$199.5 million and proposes dividends of 20 HK cents per share

0
05/28/2019 | 11:29pm EDT

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

PLEASE SEE ATTACHED:

Media Release - Valuetronics' FY2019 net pro t decreased by 2.6% to HK$199.5 million and proposes dividends of 20 HK cents per share.

Valuetronics Holdings Limited

Unit 9-11, 7/F, Technology Park

No. 18 On Lai Street, Shatin,

New Territories, Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 2790 8278

Fax: (852) 2304 1851

www.valuetronics.com.hk

Media Release

Valuetronics' FY2019 net profit decreased by 2.6% to

HK$199.5 million and proposes dividends of 20 HK cents per share

  • Industrial and Commercial Electronics ("ICE") revenue increased by 14.6% to HK$1,667.6 million offsetting the decline in Consumer Electronics ("CE") revenue.
  • Proposes a Final Dividend of 15 HK cents per share and a Special Dividend of 5 HK cents per share. Together with the Interim Dividend of 5 HK cents per share paid in December 2018, aggregate dividend for FY20191 will reach 25 HK cents per share.

Singapore, 29 May 2019 - SGX Mainboard listed Valuetronics Holdings Limited ("Valuetronics", "鸿通电子控股有限公司" or collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a premier design and manufacturing partner for the world's leading brands in the Consumer Electronics ("CE") and Industrial and Commercial Electronics ("ICE") sectors today announced that its net profit for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 ("FY2019") has dropped marginally by 2.6% to HK$199.5 million from HK$204.7 million for the financial year ended 31 March 2018 ("FY2018").

Mr Ricky Tse Chong Hing ("谢创兴"), Chairman and Managing Director of Valuetronics commented: "In FY2019, the decrease in CE revenue was offset by the increase in ICE revenue due to the increase in demand from existing ICE customers and the additional of new product from new ICE customer. As trade war tensions between the US and China continue, we have identified Vietnam as a location to expand our production outside of China. We expect one of

  • Subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting

our customers to qualify our initial set up in Vietnam by end of June 2019, followed by mass

production for shipment from Vietnam to the US market. "

Dividend

The Board is recommending a Final Dividend of 15 HK cents per share and a Special Dividend of

5 HK cents per share for FY2019, both of which are subject to shareholders' approval at the

Annual General Meeting to be convened. The Company has also paid an Interim Dividend of 5

HK cents per share in December 2018. In aggregate, the Interim, Final and Special dividends

amount to 25 HK cents per share (FY2018: 27 HK cents per share), approximately 54.4% of the

net profit attributable to shareholders for FY2019.

Financial Highlights

Year ended 31 March

HK$'M

2019

2018

% Change

Revenue

2,828.8

2,853.7

-0.9%

Gross Profit

430.3

414.6

3.8%

Gross Profit Margin

15.2%

14.5%

0.7pt

Net Profit attributable to owners of the Company

199.5

204.7

-2.6%

The Group's revenue decreased by 0.9% from HK$2,853.7 million in FY2018 to HK$2,828.8

million in FY2019. However, gross profit increased by 3.8% to HK$430.3 million in FY2019 from

HK$414.6 million in FY2018, with a 0.7 percentage point increase in gross profit margin to 15.2%

for FY2019 due to a change in sales mix.

Segmental Revenue

HK$'M

FY2019

FY2018

% Change

Consumer Electronics ("CE")

1,161.2

1,398.1

-16.9%

Industrial & Commercial Electronics ("ICE")

1,667.6

1,455.6

14.6%

Total

2,828.8

2,853.7

-0.9%

Revenue from the CE segment decreased by 16.9% from HK$1,398.1 million in FY2018 to HK$1,161.2 million in FY2019, solely due to the slowdown in orders for smart LED lighting products.

Revenue from the ICE segment increased by 14.6% from HK$1,455.6 million in FY2018 to HK$1,667.6 million in FY2019, mainly due to the increase in demand from some of the existing and new ICE customers.

The Group's other income rose by 75.3% to HK$26.7 million mainly due to the increase in interest income and net exchange gains. Selling and distribution costs went up by 9.4% to HK$41.5 million in FY2019 due to the increase in commission expenses. On the other hand, administrative expenses increased by 9.7% from HK$161.5 million in FY2018 to HK$177.2 million in FY2019, mainly due to the increase in staff cost.

As a result of the abovementioned, net profit in FY2019 for the Group dropped marginally by 2.6% to HK$199.5 million from HK$204.7 million in FY2018. The Group's net profit for FY2019 translates into an earnings per share of approximately HK46.2 cents for FY2019 as compared to HK48.1 cents for FY2018.2

Maintains Healthy Financial Position

As at 31 March 2019, the Group maintains a stable and healthy financial position with a net asset value per share (excluding treasury shares) of HK$2.7 (31 March 2018: HK$2.5)3. The Group has net current assets of HK$850.5 million (31 March 2018: HK$774.9 million) and total assets of HK$2,013.4 million (31 March 2018: HK$1,968.8 million). In addition, the Group

  • Basic earnings per share calculated based on a weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding
    treasury shares) of 431,535,927 shares for FY2019 and 425,539,112 shares for FY2018.
    3 NAV per share calculated on the basis of 433,378,337 shares as at 31 March 2019 and 429,053,837 shares as at 31 March 2018.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valuetronics Holdings Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 03:28:09 UTC
