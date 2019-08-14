Valuetronics : Media Release - Valuetronics' Q1FY2020 net profit decreased by 3.1% to HK$48.1 million

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::First Quarter Results Page 1 of 2 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FIRST QUARTER RESULTS Issuer & Securities Issuer/ Manager VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED Securities VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED - BMG9316Y1084 - BN2 Stapled Security No Announcement Details Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement Date &Time of Broadcast 14-Aug-2019 07:05:29 Status New Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results Announcement Reference SG190814OTHR2J1Q Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tse Chong Hing Designation Chairman and Managing Director Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached: Media Release - Valuetronics' Q1FY2020 net profit decreased by 3.1% to HK$48.1 million. Additional Details For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2019 Attachments VHL%201QFY2020%20Results%20-%20Media%20Release.pdf https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/6IO4CVFZTJX4N...14-Aug-19

Valuetronics Holdings Limited Unit 9-11, 7/F, Technology Park No. 18 On Lai Street, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong Tel: (852) 2790 8278 Fax: (852) 2304 1851 www.valuetronics.com.hk Media Release Valuetronics' Q1FY2020 net profit decreased by 3.1% to HK$48.1 million Gross profit margin went up by 0.5 percentage points to 15.1%

Cash and bank deposits increased from HK$930.4 million as at 31 March 2019 to HK993.0 million as at 30 June 2019 with strong free cash flows and zero debt Singapore, 14 August 2019 - SGX Mainboard listed Valuetronics Holdings Limited ("Valuetronics", "鸿通电子控股有限公司" or collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a premier design and manufacturing partner for the world's leading brands in the Consumer Electronics ("CE") and Industrial and Commercial Electronics ("ICE") sectors today announced that its net profit for the three months ended 30 June 2019 ("Q1FY2020") has decreased by 3.1% to HK$48.1 million. Q1FY2020 Financial Highlights 3 months ended 30 June HK$'M 2019 2018 % Change Revenue 654.3 704.0 -7.1 Gross Profit 99.0 102.8 -3.7 Gross Profit Margin 15.1% 14.6% 0.5% pts Net Profit attributable to owners of the Company 48.1 49.7 -3.1 Mr Ricky Tse Chong Hing ("谢创兴"), Chairman and Managing Director of Valuetronics commented: "Our leased facility in Vietnam has been qualified by our customer and Page 1 of 5

shipments to US have already started. This alternative option in Vietnam that we have provided is part of our value-added service to customers that are looking at diversifying their manufacturing footprint outside of China. We intend to acquire a plot of land to build our own manufacturing facility in Vietnam so as to cater to future customer needs." The Group's revenue decreased by 7.1% from HK$704.0 million for the three months ended 30 June 2018 ("Q1FY2019") to HK$654.3 million in Q1FY2020. Segmental Revenue HK$'M Q1FY2020 Q1FY2019 % Change Consumer Electronics ("CE") 240.8 267.2 -9.9 Industrial & Commercial Electronics ("ICE") 413.5 436.8 -5.3 Total 654.3 704.0 -7.1 In Q1FY2020, the CE segmental revenue decreased by 9.9% to HK$240.8 million in Q1FY2020 from HK$267.2 million in Q1FY2019, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in demand from some of its CE customers. The ICE segmental revenue decreased by 5.3% to HK$413.5 million in Q1FY2020 from HK$436.8 million in Q1FY2019, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in demand from some of its ICE customers. The Group's gross profit for Q1FY2020 decreased slightly by 3.7% to HK$99.0 million from HK$102.8 million in Q1FY2019. Gross profit margin increased to 15.1% in Q1FY2020 from 14.6% in Q1FY2019 and this was mainly due to a change in product sales mix during the period. Other income increased by 43.1% to HK$7.8 million and this was mainly due to the increase in interest income. Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 19.9% to HK$8.7 million in Q1FY2020 and this was mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue and corresponding commission expenses, Page 2 of 5

whereas administrative expenses increased by 6.5% to HK$43.5 million in Q1FY2020 which was mainly due to the increase in staff cost. As a result of the above, the Group's net profit in Q1FY2020 decreased by 3.1% to HK$43.5 million from HK$49.7 million in Q1FY2019. Healthy Financial Position As at 30 June 2019, the Group had net current assets of HK$934.3 million (31 March 2019: HK$850.5 million), total assets of HK$2,102.5 million (31 March 2019: HK$2,013.4 million) and shareholders' funds of HK$1,206.2 million (31 March 2019: HK$1,159.3 million). The Group had zero debt and cash and bank deposits of HK$993.0 million as at 30 June 2019 (31 March 2019: HK$930.4 million). Business Outlook The escalation of trade tensions between the US and China show no immediate signs of abatement, and this will continue to affect the Group's operations negatively. For the quarter ended 30 June 2019, approximately 45% of the Group's revenue was shipped to the US and around half of the Group's US shipment from China was subjected to a 25% tariff imposed on our customers by the US. In recent developments, the US president has also threatened to impose a 10% tariff on remaining Chinese imports from 1 September 2019. Such escalating trade tensions has resulted in more and more customers deploying diversified procurement strategies, such as adopting and/or evaluating the options of assembling their products out of China. Meanwhile, the Group's Vietnam expansion is progressing as planned. The Group's leased site in Vietnam has been qualified by a customer and the mass production has begun since June 2019, with shipments made from Vietnam to the US market. Moving forward, the Group Page 3 of 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.