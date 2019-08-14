Log in
Valuetronics : Media Release - Valuetronics' Q1FY2020 net profit decreased by 3.1% to HK$48.1 million

0
08/14/2019

Valuetronics Holdings Limited

Unit 9-11, 7/F, Technology Park

No. 18 On Lai Street, Shatin,

New Territories, Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 2790 8278

Fax: (852) 2304 1851

www.valuetronics.com.hk

Media Release

Valuetronics' Q1FY2020 net profit decreased

by 3.1% to HK$48.1 million

  • Gross profit margin went up by 0.5 percentage points to 15.1%
  • Cash and bank deposits increased from HK$930.4 million as at 31 March 2019 to HK993.0 million as at 30 June 2019 with strong free cash flows and zero debt

Singapore, 14 August 2019 - SGX Mainboard listed Valuetronics Holdings Limited ("Valuetronics", "鸿通电子控股有限公司" or collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a premier design and manufacturing partner for the world's leading brands in the Consumer Electronics ("CE") and Industrial and Commercial Electronics ("ICE") sectors today announced that its net profit for the three months ended 30 June 2019 ("Q1FY2020") has decreased by 3.1% to HK$48.1 million.

Q1FY2020 Financial Highlights

3 months ended 30 June

HK$'M

2019

2018

% Change

Revenue

654.3

704.0

-7.1

Gross Profit

99.0

102.8

-3.7

Gross Profit Margin

15.1%

14.6%

0.5% pts

Net Profit attributable to owners of the Company

48.1

49.7

-3.1

Mr Ricky Tse Chong Hing ("谢创兴"), Chairman and Managing Director of Valuetronics commented: "Our leased facility in Vietnam has been qualified by our customer and

shipments to US have already started. This alternative option in Vietnam that we have provided is part of our value-added service to customers that are looking at diversifying their manufacturing footprint outside of China. We intend to acquire a plot of land to build our own manufacturing facility in Vietnam so as to cater to future customer needs."

The Group's revenue decreased by 7.1% from HK$704.0 million for the three months ended 30 June 2018 ("Q1FY2019") to HK$654.3 million in Q1FY2020.

Segmental Revenue

HK$'M

Q1FY2020

Q1FY2019

% Change

Consumer Electronics ("CE")

240.8

267.2

-9.9

Industrial & Commercial Electronics ("ICE")

413.5

436.8

-5.3

Total

654.3

704.0

-7.1

In Q1FY2020, the CE segmental revenue decreased by 9.9% to HK$240.8 million in Q1FY2020 from HK$267.2 million in Q1FY2019, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in demand from some of its CE customers.

The ICE segmental revenue decreased by 5.3% to HK$413.5 million in Q1FY2020 from HK$436.8 million in Q1FY2019, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in demand from some of its ICE customers.

The Group's gross profit for Q1FY2020 decreased slightly by 3.7% to HK$99.0 million from HK$102.8 million in Q1FY2019. Gross profit margin increased to 15.1% in Q1FY2020 from 14.6% in Q1FY2019 and this was mainly due to a change in product sales mix during the period.

Other income increased by 43.1% to HK$7.8 million and this was mainly due to the increase in interest income.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 19.9% to HK$8.7 million in Q1FY2020 and this was mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue and corresponding commission expenses,

whereas administrative expenses increased by 6.5% to HK$43.5 million in Q1FY2020 which was mainly due to the increase in staff cost.

As a result of the above, the Group's net profit in Q1FY2020 decreased by 3.1% to HK$43.5 million from HK$49.7 million in Q1FY2019.

Healthy Financial Position

As at 30 June 2019, the Group had net current assets of HK$934.3 million (31 March 2019: HK$850.5 million), total assets of HK$2,102.5 million (31 March 2019: HK$2,013.4 million) and shareholders' funds of HK$1,206.2 million (31 March 2019: HK$1,159.3 million). The Group had zero debt and cash and bank deposits of HK$993.0 million as at 30 June 2019 (31 March 2019: HK$930.4 million).

Business Outlook

The escalation of trade tensions between the US and China show no immediate signs of abatement, and this will continue to affect the Group's operations negatively. For the quarter ended 30 June 2019, approximately 45% of the Group's revenue was shipped to the US and around half of the Group's US shipment from China was subjected to a 25% tariff imposed on our customers by the US. In recent developments, the US president has also threatened to impose a 10% tariff on remaining Chinese imports from 1 September 2019. Such escalating trade tensions has resulted in more and more customers deploying diversified procurement strategies, such as adopting and/or evaluating the options of assembling their products out of China.

Meanwhile, the Group's Vietnam expansion is progressing as planned. The Group's leased site in Vietnam has been qualified by a customer and the mass production has begun since June 2019, with shipments made from Vietnam to the US market. Moving forward, the Group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valuetronics Holdings Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 04:06:03 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 2 682 M
EBIT 2020 201 M
Net income 2020 181 M
Finance 2020 859 M
Yield 2020 6,71%
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
P/E ratio 2021 7,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 1 487 M
Chart VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Valuetronics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,33  HKD
Last Close Price 3,43  HKD
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chong Hing Tse Chairman & Managing Director
Jian Yuan Huang Vice President-Operations
Ka Ho Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kok Kit Chow Executive Director
Tiew Siam Ong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.27%195
HEXAGON9.88%17 183
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD24.35%11 994
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.30.79%10 924
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED41.63%10 674
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC0.62%7 220
