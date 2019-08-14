Valuetronics : Q1FY2020 Financial Statement and Related Announcement

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda)

(Co. Reg. No: 38813)

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a) A statement of profit or loss and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Consolidated Income Statement for the period ended 30 June 2019