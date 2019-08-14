Valuetronics : Q1FY2020 Financial Statement and Related Announcement
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS
1(a) A statement of profit or loss and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Consolidated Income Statement for the period ended 30 June 2019
The Group
3 months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Change
HK$'000
HK$'000
%
Revenue
654,327
703,980
-7.1
Cost of sales
(555,315)
(601,195)
-7.6
Gross profit
99,012
102,785
-3.7
Selling and distribution expenses
(8,731)
(10,904)
-19.9
Administrative expenses
(43,490)
(40,850)
6.5
Other income and gains, net
7,790
5,443
43.1
Operating profit
54,581
56,474
-3.4
Finance costs
(211)
(183)
15.3
Profit before income tax
54,370
56,291
-3.4
Income tax expense
(6,246)
(6,634)
-5.8
Profit for the period
48,124
49,657
-3.1
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
48,124
49,657
-3.1
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Page 2 of 13
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30 June 2019
The Group
3 months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Change
HK$'000
HK$'000
%
Profit for the period
48,124
49,657
-3.1
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences*
(2,428)
(1,453)
67.1
Total comprehensive income for the period
45,696
48,204
-5.2
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
45,696
48,204
-5.2
* Representing exchange differences on translating the Group's subsidiaries in the PRC arising from the depreciation of Renminbi.
Note:
The Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging / (crediting):
The Group
3 months ended 30 June
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Depreciation expense
12,733
10,845
Amortisation on land use rights
113
120
Losses / (gains) on disposals of property, plant and equipment
111
(186)
Interest income
(5,703)
(2,536)
Finance costs
211
183
Net exchange gains
(375)
(544)
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Page 3 of 13
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and the group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
Statements of Financial Position as at 30 June 2019
The Group
The Company
At
At
At
At
30.6.2019
31.3.2019
30.6.2019
31.3.2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Land use rights
16,453
17,154
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
212,624
209,808
-
-
Right-of use assets
3,184
-
-
-
Interests in subsidiaries
-
-
83,330
83,330
Financial assets at fair value
22,400
61,830
-
-
Others
28,077
28,867
-
-
Total non-current assets
282,738
317,659
83,330
83,330
Current assets
Inventories
257,492
302,046
-
-
Trade receivables
506,264
436,832
-
-
Other receivables and prepayments
24,451
26,385
236
369
Due from subsidiaries
-
-
412,649
411,868
Financial assets at fair value
38,630
-
-
-
Cash and bank deposits
992,967
930,445
57
165
Total current assets
1,819,804
1,695,708
412,942
412,402
Total assets
2,102,542
2,013,367
496,272
495,732
EQUITY
Share capital
43,401
43,401
43,401
43,401
Treasury shares
(2,272)
(2,272)
(2,272)
(2,272)
Reserves
1,165,033
1,118,153
454,790
454,274
Total equity
1,206,162
1,159,282
495,919
495,403
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
1,967
-
-
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
8,918
8,918
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
10,885
8,918
-
-
Current liabilities
Trade payables
411,005
391,503
-
-
Other payables and accruals
375,676
355,734
353
329
Contract liabilities
51,720
53,963
-
-
Lease liabilities
1,236
-
-
-
Current income tax liabilities
45,858
43,967
-
-
Total current liabilities
885,495
845,167
353
329
Total liabilities
896,380
854,085
353
329
Total equity and liabilities
2,102,542
2,013,367
496,272
495,732
Net current assets
934,309
850,541
412,589
412,073
Total assets less current liabilities
1,217,047
1,168,200
495,919
495,403
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Page 4 of 13
1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities.
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
As at 30 June 2019
As at 31 March 2019
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Amount repayable after one year
As at 30 June 2019
As at 31 March 2019
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Details of any collateral
None
