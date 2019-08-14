Log in
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VLUE)
  Report  
Valuetronics : Q1FY2020 Financial Statement and Related Announcement

08/14/2019

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::First Quarter Results

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED - BMG9316Y1084 - BN2

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

14-Aug-2019 07:05:09

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

First Quarter Results

Announcement Reference

SG190814OTHRO6TU

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tse Chong Hing

Designation

Chairman and Managing Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please see attached.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

30/06/2019

Attachments

VHL%201QFY2020%20Results.pdf

Total size =144K MB

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda)

(Co. Reg. No: 38813)

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a) A statement of profit or loss and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Consolidated Income Statement for the period ended 30 June 2019

The Group

3 months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Change

HK$'000

HK$'000

%

Revenue

654,327

703,980

-7.1

Cost of sales

(555,315)

(601,195)

-7.6

Gross profit

99,012

102,785

-3.7

Selling and distribution expenses

(8,731)

(10,904)

-19.9

Administrative expenses

(43,490)

(40,850)

6.5

Other income and gains, net

7,790

5,443

43.1

Operating profit

54,581

56,474

-3.4

Finance costs

(211)

(183)

15.3

Profit before income tax

54,370

56,291

-3.4

Income tax expense

(6,246)

(6,634)

-5.8

Profit for the period

48,124

49,657

-3.1

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

48,124

49,657

-3.1

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30 June 2019

The Group

3 months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Change

HK$'000

HK$'000

%

Profit for the period

48,124

49,657

-3.1

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences*

(2,428)

(1,453)

67.1

Total comprehensive income for the period

45,696

48,204

-5.2

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

45,696

48,204

-5.2

* Representing exchange differences on translating the Group's subsidiaries in the PRC arising from the depreciation of Renminbi.

Note:

The Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging / (crediting):

The Group

3 months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Depreciation expense

12,733

10,845

Amortisation on land use rights

113

120

Losses / (gains) on disposals of property, plant and equipment

111

(186)

Interest income

(5,703)

(2,536)

Finance costs

211

183

Net exchange gains

(375)

(544)

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and the group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

Statements of Financial Position as at 30 June 2019

The Group

The Company

At

At

At

At

30.6.2019

31.3.2019

30.6.2019

31.3.2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Land use rights

16,453

17,154

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

212,624

209,808

-

-

Right-of use assets

3,184

-

-

-

Interests in subsidiaries

-

-

83,330

83,330

Financial assets at fair value

22,400

61,830

-

-

Others

28,077

28,867

-

-

Total non-current assets

282,738

317,659

83,330

83,330

Current assets

Inventories

257,492

302,046

-

-

Trade receivables

506,264

436,832

-

-

Other receivables and prepayments

24,451

26,385

236

369

Due from subsidiaries

-

-

412,649

411,868

Financial assets at fair value

38,630

-

-

-

Cash and bank deposits

992,967

930,445

57

165

Total current assets

1,819,804

1,695,708

412,942

412,402

Total assets

2,102,542

2,013,367

496,272

495,732

EQUITY

Share capital

43,401

43,401

43,401

43,401

Treasury shares

(2,272)

(2,272)

(2,272)

(2,272)

Reserves

1,165,033

1,118,153

454,790

454,274

Total equity

1,206,162

1,159,282

495,919

495,403

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

1,967

-

-

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

8,918

8,918

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

10,885

8,918

-

-

Current liabilities

Trade payables

411,005

391,503

-

-

Other payables and accruals

375,676

355,734

353

329

Contract liabilities

51,720

53,963

-

-

Lease liabilities

1,236

-

-

-

Current income tax liabilities

45,858

43,967

-

-

Total current liabilities

885,495

845,167

353

329

Total liabilities

896,380

854,085

353

329

Total equity and liabilities

2,102,542

2,013,367

496,272

495,732

Net current assets

934,309

850,541

412,589

412,073

Total assets less current liabilities

1,217,047

1,168,200

495,919

495,403

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities.

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

As at 30 June 2019

As at 31 March 2019

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Amount repayable after one year

As at 30 June 2019

As at 31 March 2019

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Details of any collateral

None

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valuetronics Holdings Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 04:06:03 UTC
