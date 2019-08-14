Valuetronics : Q1FY2020 Presentation

Note: This presentation is to be read in conjunction with the announcement issued on SGXNET on 14 August 2019.
Important Notice
This presentation contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when the Company is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements may include comments on industry, business or market trends, projections, forecasts, and plans and objectives of management for future operations and operating and financial performance, as well as any related assumptions.
Readers of this presentation should understand that these statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the Company's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events, which are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this presentation, which speak only as of the date made; and should any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements transpire or occur, the Company makes no assurances on what benefits, if any, the Company will derive therefrom.
271.3
0.63
1,698
0.59 - 0.79
VALUE.SP
VLUE.SI
BN2
FTSE ST Singapore, FT ST China, FTSE Global MicroCap 434.0
Corporate Profile
Shareholding
25%
75%
Executive Directors
Public Float
Bloomberg Code
Reuters Code
Stock Code
Index
Issued shares (M)
Mkt cap (SG$M) (7 Aug 2019) Share price (SG$) (7 Aug 2019) Average volume 3-mth ('000)
52 wk range (SG$) (7 Aug 2019)
Corporate Information
Electronic Manufacturing Services ("EMS") player established in 1992 in Hong Kong
Listed on Main Board of SGX on 28 March 2007
Production facilities in Daya Bay & Danshui Town, Guangdong, PRC (60 minutes from Shenzhen)
Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers
Around 4,000 employees (30 Jun 2019)
Integrated EMS Provider
Engineering Design & Development
Product Design & Deployment
Plastic Injection Moulding
Tool Design and Tool Fabrication
Metal Stamping & Machining
Printed Circuit Box Assembly and Box Build Assembly
