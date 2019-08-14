Log in
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VLUE)
Valuetronics : Q1FY2020 Presentation

08/14/2019

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::First Quarter Results

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED - BMG9316Y1084 - BN2

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

14-Aug-2019 07:05:47

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

First Quarter Results

Announcement Reference

SG190814OTHRLU5B

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tse Chong Hing

Designation

Chairman and Managing Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please see attached:

Presentation slides in relation to Q1FY2020 Results.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

30/06/2019

Attachments

VHL%201QFY2020%20Results%20-%20Presentation%20Slides.pdf

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::First Quarter Results

Q1FY20 Results Presentation

Note: This presentation is to be read in conjunction with the announcement issued on SGXNET on 14 August 2019.

Important Notice

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when the Company is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements may include comments on industry, business or market trends, projections, forecasts, and plans and objectives of management for future operations and operating and financial performance, as well as any related assumptions.

Readers of this presentation should understand that these statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the Company's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events, which are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this presentation, which speak only as of the date made; and should any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements transpire or occur, the Company makes no assurances on what benefits, if any, the Company will derive therefrom.

Investor Relations Contact:

Name: Mr Gerald Woon

Name: Ms Candy Soh

Email: woon@cogentcomms.com

Email: candysoh@cogentcomms.com

Tel: + 65 6704 9288

271.3
0.63
1,698
0.59 - 0.79
VALUE.SP
VLUE.SI
BN2
FTSE ST Singapore, FT ST China, FTSE Global MicroCap 434.0

Corporate Profile

Shareholding

25%

75%

Executive Directors

Public Float

Bloomberg Code

Reuters Code

Stock Code

Index

Issued shares (M)

Mkt cap (SG$M) (7 Aug 2019) Share price (SG$) (7 Aug 2019) Average volume 3-mth ('000)

52 wk range (SG$) (7 Aug 2019)

Corporate Information

  • Electronic Manufacturing Services ("EMS") player established in 1992 in Hong Kong
  • Listed on Main Board of SGX on 28 March 2007
  • Production facilities in Daya Bay & Danshui Town, Guangdong, PRC (60 minutes from Shenzhen)
  • Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers
  • Around 4,000 employees (30 Jun 2019)

Integrated EMS Provider

  • Engineering Design & Development
  • Product Design & Deployment
  • Plastic Injection Moulding
  • Tool Design and Tool Fabrication
  • Metal Stamping & Machining
  • Printed Circuit Box Assembly and Box Build Assembly
  • Supply Chain Management

Accreditations

ISO9001:2008,ISO14001:2004,ISO013485: 2003, TL9000 R5.5, TS16949: 2009, IPC J STD-001,IPC-A-610 QML Class 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valuetronics Holdings Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 04:06:03 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 2 682 M
EBIT 2020 201 M
Net income 2020 181 M
Finance 2020 859 M
Yield 2020 6,71%
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
P/E ratio 2021 7,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 1 487 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,33  HKD
Last Close Price 3,43  HKD
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chong Hing Tse Chairman & Managing Director
Jian Yuan Huang Vice President-Operations
Ka Ho Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kok Kit Chow Executive Director
Tiew Siam Ong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.27%195
HEXAGON9.88%17 183
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD24.35%11 994
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.30.79%10 924
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED41.63%10 674
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC0.62%7 220
