Valuetronics : Q4 FY2019 Presentation

Note: This presentation is to be read in conjunction with the announcement issued on SGXNET on 29 May 2019.
1
Important Notice
This presentation contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when the Company is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements may include comments on industry, business or market trends, projections, forecasts, and plans and objectives of management for future operations and operating and financial performance, as well as any related assumptions.
Readers of this presentation should understand that these statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the Company's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events, which are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this presentation, which speak only as of the date made; and should any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements transpire or occur, the Company makes no assurances on what benefits, if any, the Company will derive therefrom.
Investor Relations Contact:
Name: Mr Gerald Woon
Name: Ms Candy Soh
Email: woon@cogentcomms.com
Email: candysoh@cogentcomms.com
Tel: + 65 6704 9288
2
Corporate Profile
Shareholding
Bloomberg Code
VALUE.SP
Reuters Code
VLUE.SI
70%
25%
5%
ISIN Code
BN2
Index
FTSE ST Small Cap, FT ST China
Issued shares (M)
434.0
Mkt cap (SG$M) (22 May 2019)
262.6
Share price (SG$) (22 May 2019)
0.61
Average volume 3-mth ('000)
3,014
52 wk range (SG$) (22 May 2019)
0.59 - 0.83
Executive Directors
HSBC Global AM
Public Float
Corporate Information
Electronic Manufacturing Services ("EMS") player established in 1992 in Hong Kong
Listed on Main Board of SGX on 28 March 2007
Production facilities in Daya Bay & Danshui Town, Guangdong, PRC (60 minutes from Shenzhen)
Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers
Around 4,000 employees (31 Mar 2019)
Accreditations
Integrated EMS Provider
Engineering Design & Development
Product Design & Deployment
Plastic Injection Moulding
Tool Design and Tool Fabrication
Metal Stamping & Machining
Printed Circuit Box Assembly and Box Build Assembly
Valuetronics Holdings Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 03:28:09 UTC