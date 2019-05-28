Log in
Valuetronics : Q4 FY2019 Presentation

0
05/28/2019 | 11:29pm EDT

2019/5/29

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FULL YEARLY RESULTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED - BMG9316Y1084 - BN2

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

29-May-2019 07:25:06

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Full Yearly Results

Announcement Reference

SG190529OTHRDTYG

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tse Chong Hing

Designation

Chairman and Managing Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

PLEASE SEE ATTACHED:

Presentation slides in relation to FY2019 Results.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

31/03/2019

Attachments

VHL%20Q4FY2019%20Investor%20Ppt- nal.pdf

2019/5/29

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

Total size =1664K MB

FY2019 Results Presentation

Note: This presentation is to be read in conjunction with the announcement issued on SGXNET on 29 May 2019.

1

Important Notice

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when the Company is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements may include comments on industry, business or market trends, projections, forecasts, and plans and objectives of management for future operations and operating and financial performance, as well as any related assumptions.

Readers of this presentation should understand that these statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the Company's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events, which are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this presentation, which speak only as of the date made; and should any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements transpire or occur, the Company makes no assurances on what benefits, if any, the Company will derive therefrom.

Investor Relations Contact:

Name: Mr Gerald Woon

Name: Ms Candy Soh

Email: woon@cogentcomms.com

Email: candysoh@cogentcomms.com

Tel: + 65 6704 9288

2

Corporate Profile

Shareholding

Bloomberg Code

VALUE.SP

Reuters Code

VLUE.SI

70%

25%

5%

ISIN Code

BN2

Index

FTSE ST Small Cap, FT ST China

Issued shares (M)

434.0

Mkt cap (SG$M) (22 May 2019)

262.6

Share price (SG$) (22 May 2019)

0.61

Average volume 3-mth ('000)

3,014

52 wk range (SG$) (22 May 2019)

0.59 - 0.83

Executive Directors

HSBC Global AM

Public Float

Corporate Information

  • Electronic Manufacturing Services ("EMS") player established in 1992 in Hong Kong
  • Listed on Main Board of SGX on 28 March 2007
  • Production facilities in Daya Bay & Danshui Town, Guangdong, PRC (60 minutes from Shenzhen)
  • Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers
  • Around 4,000 employees (31 Mar 2019)

Accreditations

Integrated EMS Provider

  • Engineering Design & Development
  • Product Design & Deployment
  • Plastic Injection Moulding
  • Tool Design and Tool Fabrication
  • Metal Stamping & Machining
  • Printed Circuit Box Assembly and Box Build Assembly
  • Supply Chain Management

ISO9001:2008,ISO14001:2004,ISO013485: 2003, TL9000 R5.5, TS16949: 2009, IPC J STD-001,IPC-A-610 QML Class 3

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valuetronics Holdings Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 03:28:09 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 2 814 M
EBIT 2019 228 M
Net income 2019 200 M
Finance 2019 817 M
Yield 2019 7,38%
P/E ratio 2019 7,24
P/E ratio 2020 7,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 1 505 M
Technical analysis trends VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,94  HKD
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chong Hing Tse Chairman & Managing Director
Jian Yuan Huang Vice President-Operations
Ka Ho Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kok Kit Chow Executive Director
Tiew Siam Ong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.27%192
HEXAGON13.55%16 836
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.10.33%9 483
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD0.14%9 383
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED15.78%8 687
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 189
