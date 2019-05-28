Valuetronics : Q4FY2019 Financial Statement and Related Announcement

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

1(a) A statement of profit or loss and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Impairment loss recognised in respect of flash floods that occurred on 17

Gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment

The Group's profit before income tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting):

Representing exchange differences on translating the Group's subsidiaries in the PRC arising from the (depreciation)/appreciation of Renminbi

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 March 2019

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and the group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

Statements of Financial Position as at 31 March 2019