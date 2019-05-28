Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Valuetronics Holdings Limited    VLUE   BMG9316Y1084

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VLUE)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valuetronics : Q4FY2019 Financial Statement and Related Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 11:29pm EDT

2019/5/29

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FULL YEARLY RESULTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED - BMG9316Y1084 - BN2

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

29-May-2019 07:24:18

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Full Yearly Results

Announcement Reference

SG190529OTHR83GO

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tse Chong Hing

Designation

Chairman and Managing Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

PLEASE SEE ATTACHED.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

31/03/2019

Attachments

VHL%204QFY2019%20Results- nal.pdf

Total size =180K MB

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda)

(Co. Reg. No: 38813)

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a) A statement of profit or loss and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Consolidated Income Statement for the year ended 31 March 2019

The Group

Year ended 31 March

2019

2018

Change

HK$'000

HK$'000

%

Revenue

2,828,786

2,853,667

-0.9

Cost of sales

(2,398,527)

(2,439,067)

-1.7

Gross profit

430,259

414,600

3.8

Selling and distribution expenses

(41,476)

(37,919)

9.4

Administrative expenses

(177,202)

(161,497)

9.7

Other income and gains, net

26,681

15,221

75.3

Net other operating loss

(13,610)

-

NM

Operating profit

224,652

230,405

-2.5

Finance costs

(600)

(684)

-12.3

Profit before income tax

224,052

229,721

-2.5

Income tax expense

(24,572)

(24,990)

-1.7

Profit for the year

199,480

204,731

-2.6

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

199,480

204,731

-2.6

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Page 2 of 17

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 March 2019

The Group

Year ended 31 March

2019

2018

Change

HK$'000

HK$'000

%

Profit for the year

199,480

204,731

-2.6

Other comprehensive (expense)/income, net of tax

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences*

(5,116)

7,352

-169.6

Total comprehensive income for the year

194,364

212,083

-8.4

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

194,364

212,083

-8.4

  • Representing exchange differences on translating the Group's subsidiaries in the PRC arising from the (depreciation)/appreciation of Renminbi.

Note:

NM: Not meaningful

The Group's profit before income tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting):

The Group

Year ended 31 March

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Depreciation on property, plant and equipment

44,898

37,066

Amortisation of land use rights

459

462

Gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment

(374)

(513)

Interest income

(14,752)

(8,800)

Bank charges

600

684

Net exchange gains

(6,331)

(3,751)

Impairment loss recognised in respect of flash floods that occurred on 17

13,610

-

September 2018 at the Danshui Plant

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Page 3 of 17

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and the group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

Statements of Financial Position as at 31 March 2019

The Group

The Company

At

At

At

At

31.3.2019

31.3.2018

31.3.2019

31.3.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Land use rights

17,154

18,673

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

209,808

209,648

-

-

Interests in subsidiaries

-

-

83,330

83,330

Financial assets at fair value

61,830

-

-

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

50,430

-

-

Others

28,867

15,676

-

-

Total non-current assets

317,659

294,427

83,330

83,330

Current assets

Inventories

302,046

385,637

-

-

Trade receivables

436,832

582,814

-

-

Other receivables and prepayments

26,385

34,799

369

365

Due from subsidiaries

-

-

411,868

395,622

Cash and bank deposits

930,445

671,087

165

337

Total current assets

1,695,708

1,674,337

412,402

396,324

Total assets

2,013,367

1,968,764

495,732

479,654

EQUITY

Share capital

43,401

43,240

43,401

43,240

Treasury shares

(2,272)

(8,298)

(2,272)

(8,298)

Reserves

1,118,153

1,027,018

454,274

444,054

Total equity

1,159,282

1,061,960

495,403

478,996

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income tax liabilities

8,918

7,332

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

8,918

7,332

-

-

Current liabilities

Trade payables

391,503

482,893

-

-

Other payables and accruals

355,734

382,552

329

658

Contract liabilities

53,963

-

-

-

Current income tax liabilities

43,967

34,027

-

-

Total current liabilities

845,167

899,472

329

658

Total liabilities

854,085

906,804

329

658

Total equity and liabilities

2,013,367

1,968,764

495,732

479,654

Net current assets

850,541

774,865

412,073

395,666

Total assets less current liabilities

1,168,200

1,069,292

495,403

478,996

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Page 4 of 17

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities.

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

As at 31 March 2019

As at 31 March 2018

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Amount repayable after one year

As at 31 March 2019

As at 31 March 2018

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Details of any collateral

None

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valuetronics Holdings Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 03:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMI
11:29pVALUETRONICS : Q4 FY2019 Presentation
PU
11:29pVALUETRONICS : Q4FY2019 Financial Statement and Related Announcement
PU
11:29pVALUETRONICS : Media Release - Valuetronics' FY2019 net profit decreased by 2.6%..
PU
2018VALUETRONICS : Grant of Share Options Pursuant to Valuetronics ESOS 2017
PU
2018VALUETRONICS : Update on Flooding at Danshui Plant
PU
2018VALUETRONICS : Notice of Annual General Meeting for FY2018
PU
2017VALUETRONICS : Q2FY2018 Financial Statement and Related Announcement
PU
2017VALUETRONICS : Media Release - Valuetronics' Q2FY2018 results hit record high as..
PU
2017VALUETRONICS : Q2 FY2018 Presentation
PU
2017VALUETRONICS : Mandatory Cash Dividend / Distribution - Interim
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 2 814 M
EBIT 2019 228 M
Net income 2019 200 M
Finance 2019 817 M
Yield 2019 7,38%
P/E ratio 2019 7,24
P/E ratio 2020 7,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 1 505 M
Chart VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Valuetronics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,94  HKD
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chong Hing Tse Chairman & Managing Director
Jian Yuan Huang Vice President-Operations
Ka Ho Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kok Kit Chow Executive Director
Tiew Siam Ong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.27%192
HEXAGON13.55%16 836
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.10.33%9 483
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD0.14%9 383
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED15.78%8 687
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About