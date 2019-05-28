Valuetronics : Q4FY2019 Financial Statement and Related Announcement
05/28/2019 | 11:29pm EDT
2019/5/29
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FULL YEARLY RESULTS
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda)
(Co. Reg. No: 38813)
FULL YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS
1(a) A statement of profit or loss and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Consolidated Income Statement for the year ended 31 March 2019
The Group
Year ended 31 March
2019
2018
Change
HK$'000
HK$'000
%
Revenue
2,828,786
2,853,667
-0.9
Cost of sales
(2,398,527)
(2,439,067)
-1.7
Gross profit
430,259
414,600
3.8
Selling and distribution expenses
(41,476)
(37,919)
9.4
Administrative expenses
(177,202)
(161,497)
9.7
Other income and gains, net
26,681
15,221
75.3
Net other operating loss
(13,610)
-
NM
Operating profit
224,652
230,405
-2.5
Finance costs
(600)
(684)
-12.3
Profit before income tax
224,052
229,721
-2.5
Income tax expense
(24,572)
(24,990)
-1.7
Profit for the year
199,480
204,731
-2.6
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
199,480
204,731
-2.6
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Page 2 of 17
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 March 2019
The Group
Year ended 31 March
2019
2018
Change
HK$'000
HK$'000
%
Profit for the year
199,480
204,731
-2.6
Other comprehensive (expense)/income, net of tax
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences*
(5,116)
7,352
-169.6
Total comprehensive income for the year
194,364
212,083
-8.4
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
194,364
212,083
-8.4
Representing exchange differences on translating the Group's subsidiaries in the PRC arising from the (depreciation)/appreciation of Renminbi .
Note:
NM: Not meaningful
The Group's profit before income tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting):
The Group
Year ended 31 March
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Depreciation on property, plant and equipment
44,898
37,066
Amortisation of land use rights
459
462
Gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment
(374)
(513)
Interest income
(14,752)
(8,800)
Bank charges
600
684
Net exchange gains
(6,331)
(3,751)
Impairment loss recognised in respect of flash floods that occurred on 17
13,610
-
September 2018 at the Danshui Plant
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Page 3 of 17
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and the group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
Statements of Financial Position as at 31 March 2019
The Group
The Company
At
At
At
At
31.3.2019
31.3.2018
31.3.2019
31.3.2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Land use rights
17,154
18,673
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
209,808
209,648
-
-
Interests in subsidiaries
-
-
83,330
83,330
Financial assets at fair value
61,830
-
-
-
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
50,430
-
-
Others
28,867
15,676
-
-
Total non-current assets
317,659
294,427
83,330
83,330
Current assets
Inventories
302,046
385,637
-
-
Trade receivables
436,832
582,814
-
-
Other receivables and prepayments
26,385
34,799
369
365
Due from subsidiaries
-
-
411,868
395,622
Cash and bank deposits
930,445
671,087
165
337
Total current assets
1,695,708
1,674,337
412,402
396,324
Total assets
2,013,367
1,968,764
495,732
479,654
EQUITY
Share capital
43,401
43,240
43,401
43,240
Treasury shares
(2,272)
(8,298)
(2,272)
(8,298)
Reserves
1,118,153
1,027,018
454,274
444,054
Total equity
1,159,282
1,061,960
495,403
478,996
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income tax liabilities
8,918
7,332
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
8,918
7,332
-
-
Current liabilities
Trade payables
391,503
482,893
-
-
Other payables and accruals
355,734
382,552
329
658
Contract liabilities
53,963
-
-
-
Current income tax liabilities
43,967
34,027
-
-
Total current liabilities
845,167
899,472
329
658
Total liabilities
854,085
906,804
329
658
Total equity and liabilities
2,013,367
1,968,764
495,732
479,654
Net current assets
850,541
774,865
412,073
395,666
Total assets less current liabilities
1,168,200
1,069,292
495,403
478,996
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Page 4 of 17
1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities.
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
As at 31 March 2019
As at 31 March 2018
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Amount repayable after one year
As at 31 March 2019
As at 31 March 2018
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Details of any collateral
None
