VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED    VLUE   BMG9316Y1084

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED (VLUE)
Valuetronics : Update on Flooding at Danshui Plant

0
09/21/2018 | 07:29am CEST

2018/9/21

General Announcement::Update on Flooding at Danshui Plant

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED - BMG9316Y1084 - BN2

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date & Time of Broadcast

21-Sep-2018 12:08:28

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Update on Flooding at Danshui Plant

Announcement Reference

SG180921OTHRFIKT

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tse Chong Hing

Designation

Chairman and Managing Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attached.

Update on Flooding at Danshui Plant

The Board of Directors of Valuetronics Holdings Limited ("Valuetronics" or the "Group") would like to announce that the power supply has resumed today at its flash flooded manufacturing facility located in Danshui Town, Huiyang District, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, Peoples' Republic of China ("PRC") ("Danshui Plant").

As per the announcement dated 17 September 2018, the Danshui Plant was affected by a flash flood caused by Super Typhoon Mangkhut which caused power outages and this had resulted in temporary work stoppages at the Danshui Plant. With the return of normal power supply, production has since resumed at the Danshui Plant and will ramp up gradually. The management is currently assessing the effects of the flooding, and working with lost adjuster appointed by insurance underwriter on our insurance claim.

The Group would like to remind shareholders that its main manufacturing facility at Western District of Science and Technology Park, Dayawan Economy and Technology Development District, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, PRC ("Dayawan Plant") was not affected by the Typhoon and continues its normal operations.

By Order of The Board

Mr Tse Chong Hing

Chairman and Managing Director 21 September 2018

Valuetronics Holdings Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 05:28:11 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 3 020 M
EBIT 2019 236 M
Net income 2019 211 M
Finance 2019 773 M
Yield 2019 6,48%
P/E ratio 2019 7,69
P/E ratio 2020 6,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capitalization 1 698 M
Chart VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Valuetronics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,63  HKD
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chong Hing Tse Chairman & Managing Director
Jian Yuan Huang Vice President-Operations
Ka Ho Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kok Kit Chow Executive Director
Tiew Siam Ong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.86%205
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.66.38%9 273
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED35.63%8 823
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC1.23%8 698
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD6.62%7 731
FLEX LTD-25.63%7 102
