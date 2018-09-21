Valuetronics : Update on Flooding at Danshui Plant

2018/9/21

General Announcement::Update on Flooding at Danshui Plant

Update on Flooding at Danshui Plant

The Board of Directors of Valuetronics Holdings Limited ("Valuetronics" or the "Group") would like to announce that the power supply has resumed today at its flash flooded manufacturing facility located in Danshui Town, Huiyang District, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, Peoples' Republic of China ("PRC") ("Danshui Plant").

As per the announcement dated 17 September 2018, the Danshui Plant was affected by a flash flood caused by Super Typhoon Mangkhut which caused power outages and this had resulted in temporary work stoppages at the Danshui Plant. With the return of normal power supply, production has since resumed at the Danshui Plant and will ramp up gradually. The management is currently assessing the effects of the flooding, and working with lost adjuster appointed by insurance underwriter on our insurance claim.

The Group would like to remind shareholders that its main manufacturing facility at Western District of Science and Technology Park, Dayawan Economy and Technology Development District, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, PRC ("Dayawan Plant") was not affected by the Typhoon and continues its normal operations.

By Order of The Board

Mr Tse Chong Hing

Chairman and Managing Director 21 September 2018