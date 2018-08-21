Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Valvoline Inc    VVV

VALVOLINE INC (VVV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Valvoline : Announces Opening of Company-Owned Quick-Lube Center in Greater Dayton, Ohio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. – a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services – announced today that it has opened a new company-owned Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM (VIOC) service center in Kettering, Ohio.

(PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)

A core element of Valvoline's strategy is to accelerate the growth of its industry-leading quick-lube model, which is all about delivering a quick, easy and trusted experience for every customer, every day. This is Valvoline's ninth quick lube location in the Dayton market.

The service center is at 3001 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. No appointments are necessary.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change service centers let customers stay in their cars and watch VIOC's certified technicians perform their service. Technicians complete a professional ASE®-certified training program that is ranked #2 globally by the Association for Talent Development's 2017 BEST Award. In addition to full-service oil changes done in about 15 minutes, VIOC performs a wide range of preventive maintenance services, including transmission, radiator and air-conditioning services; safety parts replacement, including wiper blades and light bulbs; and tire rotation. Most locations also offer fuel system and battery services. VIOC services most vehicle makes and models, including luxury, diesel, and hybrid. Visit www.vioc.com to learn more.

About ValvolineTM
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans over 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It also operates and franchises the No. 2 quick-lube chain by number of stores in the United States with more than 1,150 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM centers and the No. 3 quick-lube chain by number of stores in Canada with more than 70 Great Canadian Oil Change locations. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Valerie Schirmer

Sean T. Cornett

+1 (859) 357-3235

+1 (859) 357-2798

vschirmer@valvoline.com

scornett@valvoline.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-announces-opening-of-company-owned-quick-lube-center-in-greater-dayton-ohio-300699643.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALVOLINE INC
02:31pVALVOLINE : Announces Opening of Company-Owned Quick-Lube Center in Greater Dayt..
PR
08/20VALVOLINE : Announces Opening of Company-Owned Quick-Lube Center in Johnson City..
PR
08/17VALVOLINE : Announces Opening of New Franchised Quick-Lube Center in Greater Chi..
PR
08/10VALVOLINE : Announces Opening of New Franchised Quick-Lube Center in Central Ken..
PR
08/09VALVOLINE : Announces Opening of Company-Owned Quick-Lube Center in Waynesboro, ..
PR
08/08VALVOLINE : Announces Opening of New Franchised Quick-Lube Center in Salem, Mass..
PR
08/02VALVOLINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/02VALVOLINE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01VALVOLINE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08/01VALVOLINE : Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Valvoline opens company-owned quick-lube center in Tennessee 
08/16After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/16/2018) 
08/04Valvoline, Inc (VVV) CEO Sam Mitchell on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
08/02Valvoline, Inc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Valvoline misses by $0.03, misses on revenue 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.