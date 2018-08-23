Log in
VALVOLINE INC (VVV)
Valvoline : to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference on Sept. 6

08/23/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced that Sam Mitchell, chief executive officer, and Tony Puckett, president, Quick Lubes, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City on Thursday, Sept. 6, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 12 months.

About ValvolineTM

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage spans over 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It also operates and franchises the No. 2 quick-lube chain by number of stores in the United States with more than 1,150 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM centers and the No. 3 quick-lube chain by number of stores in Canada with more than 70 Great Canadian Oil Change locations. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 282 M
EBIT 2018 410 M
Net income 2018 205 M
Debt 2018 1 059 M
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 22,37
P/E ratio 2019 14,35
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 4 195 M
Chart VALVOLINE INC
Duration : Period :
Valvoline Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALVOLINE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,4 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel J. Mitchell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen F. Kirk Chairman
Mary Meixelsperger Chief Financial Officer
Frances E. Lockwood Chief Technology Officer
Victor T. Rios Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALVOLINE INC-12.25%4 195
ECOLAB10.35%42 778
SIKA AG0.00%21 423
SYMRISE8.10%11 522
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 630
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC14.89%8 987
