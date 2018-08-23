Valvoline : to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference on Sept. 6

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium
branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced that Sam
Mitchell, chief executive officer, and Tony Puckett, president, Quick
Lubes, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 25th
Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City on Thursday, Sept.
6, at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the
company’s website at http://investors.valvoline.com.
Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be
available on the company’s website for 12 months.
About ValvolineTM
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier
of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in
more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage
spans over 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand
recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline
ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by
volume. It also operates and franchises the No. 2 quick-lube chain by
number of stores in the United States with more than 1,150 Valvoline
Instant Oil ChangeSM centers and the No. 3 quick-lube chain
by number of stores in Canada with more than 70 Great Canadian Oil
Change locations. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive
chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic
Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon
build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines
manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology
motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil;
and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.
TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in
various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its
subsidiaries, registered in various countries
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005096/en/