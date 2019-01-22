Valvoline : to Report Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 after Market-Close on Feb. 6 and Host a Webcast with Analysts and Investors at 9 a.m. ET on Feb. 7

Log in
2018VALVOLINE INC : annual earnings release
01/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today said it plans to report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 after market close on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, and to host a live audio webcast with analysts and investors the following morning at 9 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com/. Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,300 quick-lube locations and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

 Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Sean T. Cornett
Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Communications
+1 (859) 357-2798
scornett@valvoline.com

 

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
