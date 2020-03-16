Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Van de Velde    VAN   BE0003839561

VAN DE VELDE

(VAN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 03/16 04:00:05 am
22.8 EUR   +1.33%
03:47aVAN DE VELDE : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
03:42aVAN DE VELDE : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
02/27VAN DE VELDE : Annual result 2019 (cancel and replace)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Van de Velde : Acquisition of treasury shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 03:47am EDT

16.03.2020 - 08h30

Regulated information

Acquisition of treasury shares

In order to reduce the excess cash of the company and possibly cancel all or part of the purchased shares, the Board of Directors of Van de Velde NV proceeded with the purchase of shares on the market of Euronext Brussels. The following treasury shares have been acquired:

  • 05/03/2020: 1.950 shares. Average price = 26,68 €/share. Maximum price = 27,20 €/share. Minimum price = 26,35 €/share.
  • 06/03/2020: 2.000 shares. Average price = 26,28 €/share. Maximum price = 26,50 €/share. Minimum price = 26,10 €/share.
  • 09/03/2020: 1.750 shares. Average price = 25,04 €/share. Maximum price = 25,10 €/share. Minimum price = 25,00 €/share.
  • 10/03/2020: 1.678 shares. Average price = 25,03 €/share. Maximum price = 25,20 €/share. Minimum price = 24,95 €/share.
  • 11/03/2020: 1.900 shares. Average price = 25,07 €/share. Maximum price = 25,25 €/share. Minimum price = 24,80 €/share.
  • 12/03/2020: 2.000 shares. Average price = 23,49 €/share. Maximum price = 23,95 €/share. Minimal price = 22,70 €/share.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors on December 11, 2019 during the extraordinary meeting of shareholders.

On 12/03/2020, 22.278 own shares are held by Van de Velde NV, including the 11.000 shares that were already purchased in the context of a stock option plan. This represents 0,17 per cent of the total number of shares of Van de Velde NV.

Van de Velde NV is a leading player in the luxury and fashionable women's lingerie sector. Van de Velde is convinced of the merits of a long-termstrategy based on developing and expanding brands around the Lingerie Styling concept (fit, style and fashion), especially in Europe and North America.

For more information, contact:

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle 09 365 21 00

www.vandevelde.eu

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - F. +32 9 365 21 70 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu

Disclaimer

Van de Velde NV published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VAN DE VELDE
03:47aVAN DE VELDE : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
03:42aVAN DE VELDE : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
02/27VAN DE VELDE : Annual result 2019 (cancel and replace)
PU
02/27VAN DE VELDE : Annual result 2019
PU
02/27VAN DE VELDE : Annual results
CO
2019VAN DE VELDE : Convocation shareholders meeting 11th of December 2019
PU
2019VAN DE VELDE : Convocation shareholders meeting 11th of December 2019
PU
2019VAN DE VELDE : Half-year results 2019
PU
2019VAN DE VELDE : Evi Vandenzavel joins Felina Group as CEO
AQ
2019VAN DE VELDE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 300 M
Chart VAN DE VELDE
Duration : Period :
Van de Velde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAN DE VELDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,00  €
Last Close Price 22,50  €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marleen Vaesen Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Herman van de Velde Chairman
Karel Verlinde Chief Financial Officer
Hedwig Schockaert Director-ICT & Supply Chain
Lucas A. M. Laureys Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAN DE VELDE-24.75%332
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-23.97%175 656
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-14.02%66 129
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-26.29%48 425
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-33.79%30 994
VF CORPORATION-40.26%23 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group