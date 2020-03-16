Van de Velde : Acquisition of treasury shares

16.03.2020 - 08h30

Acquisition of treasury shares

In order to reduce the excess cash of the company and possibly cancel all or part of the purchased shares, the Board of Directors of Van de Velde NV proceeded with the purchase of shares on the market of Euronext Brussels. The following treasury shares have been acquired:

05/03/2020: 1.950 shares. Average price = 26,68 €/share. Maximum price = 27,20 €/share. Minimum price = 26,35 €/share.

06/03/2020: 2.000 shares. Average price = 26,28 €/share. Maximum price = 26,50 €/share. Minimum price = 26,10 €/share.

09/03/2020: 1.750 shares. Average price = 25,04 €/share. Maximum price = 25,10 €/share. Minimum price = 25,00 €/share.

10/03/2020: 1.678 shares. Average price = 25,03 €/share. Maximum price = 25,20 €/share. Minimum price = 24,95 €/share.

11/03/2020: 1.900 shares. Average price = 25,07 €/share. Maximum price = 25,25 €/share. Minimum price = 24,80 €/share.

12/03/2020: 2.000 shares. Average price = 23,49 €/share. Maximum price = 23,95 €/share. Minimal price = 22,70 €/share.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors on December 11, 2019 during the extraordinary meeting of shareholders.

On 12/03/2020, 22.278 own shares are held by Van de Velde NV, including the 11.000 shares that were already purchased in the context of a stock option plan. This represents 0,17 per cent of the total number of shares of Van de Velde NV.

Van de Velde NV is a leading player in the luxury and fashionable women's lingerie sector. Van de Velde is convinced of the merits of a long-termstrategy based on developing and expanding brands around the Lingerie Styling concept (fit, style and fashion), especially in Europe and North America.

For more information, contact:

