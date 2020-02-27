Van de Velde : Annual result 2019

27.02.2020 - 08h00 Regulated Information Van de Velde's EBITDA grows significantly in 2019 despite a decline in turnover. T URNOVER * DECREASED BY 3.0% TO €197.0 M .

URNOVER DECREASED BY TO M EBITDA * INCREASED BY 17.0% TO €41.9 M AND RESULTS IN €48.6 M ( AFTER IFRS 16).

INCREASED BY TO M AND RESULTS IN M AFTER IFRS CASH INCREASED FROM €15.7 M TO €41.4 M .

M TO M N ET RESULT AMOUNTED TO €21.2 M ( EXCLUDING IFRS 16)

ET RESULT AMOUNTED TO M EXCLUDING IFRS T HE B OARD OF D IRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO THE G ENERAL M EETING OF S HAREHOLDERS A STABLE DIVIDEND OF €1.03 PER SHARE .

HE OARD OF IRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO THE ENERAL EETING OF HAREHOLDERS A STABLE DIVIDEND OF PER SHARE VAN DE VELDE WILL LAUNCH A SHARE BUY - BACK PROGRAM

BUY BACK PROGRAM on comparable basis

1. CONSOLIDATED KEY FIGURES (ACCORDING TO IFRS STANDARDS AND AUDITED) 31.12.20 IMPACT 31.12.2019 Consolidated key figures 19 incl. IFRS16 excl. 31.12.2018 % IFRS16 IFRS16 Income statement (in m€) Turnover 195.5 0.0 195.5 205.2 -4.7% Turnover on comparable basis (1) 197.0 0.0 197.0 203.0 -3.0% Other operating income 4.8 0.0 4.8 5.0 -5.0% Cost of materials -42.8 0.0 -42.8 -41.6 2.9% Other expenses -61.1 6.7 -67.8 -80.4 -15.6% Personnel expenses -48.7 0.0 -48.7 -51.00 -4.4% Recurring operating profit before 47.6 6.7 40.9 37.2 10.0% depreciation and amortization ('EBITDA') (2) EBITDA on comparable basis (1) 48.6 6.7 41.9 35.8 17.0% Depreciation and amortization -14.8 -5.8 -8.9 -7.0 27.8% EBIT or operating profit 32.9 0.9 32.0 30.2 5.8% Financial result -3.4 -0.9 -2.5 0.0 Result based on the 'equity' method -1.9 0.0 -1.9 -1.1 Profit before taxes 27.6 0.0 27.6 29.1 Income taxes -6.4 0.0 -6.4 -3.6 Profit for the period attributable to the 21.2 0.0 21.2 25.5 17.0% owners of the company Balance sheet (in m€) Fixed assets 93.0 22.6 70.4 75.3 -6.5% Current assets 104.8 0.0 104.8 92.3 13.5% Total assets 197.7 22.6 175.2 167.6 4.5% Shareholders' equity 143.8 0.0 143.8 133.4 7.8% Grants 0.4 0.0 0.4 0.3 25.0% Non-current liabilities 21.4 18.3 3.1 4.8 -34.0% Current liabilities 32.1 4.2 27.9 29.1 -4.4% Totaal equity and liabilities 197.7 22.6 175.2 167.6 4.5% Key figures in € per share EBITDA 3.6 3.1 2.8 Profit for the period attributable to the owners of 1.6 1.6 1.9 the company Dividend per share 1.03 1.03 1.03 Turnover and EBITDA on a comparable basis are reported turnover and EBITDA corrected for the effect of early deliveries in order to compare the same seasons. (2) EBITDA equals operating profit plus depreciation and amortization on fixed intangible and tangible assets. Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu

2. REPORT OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR ON THE ANNUAL INFORMATION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 The statutory auditor has issued an unqualified opinion on the consolidated financial statements. The accounting figures in this release are consistent with the figures in the consolidated financial statements. 3. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED KEY FIGURES (EXCLUDING IFRS 16) TURNOVER: ANNUAL TURNOVER ON COMPARABLE BASIS 2019 DECREASED SLIGHTLY BY 3% For the fiscal year of 2019 the reported turnover of Van de Velde decreased by 3% from €203.0m to €197.0m. At constant exchange rates, this amounts to a decrease of 3.6%. The turnover development consists of the following components: Wholesale: Turnover on comparable basis decreased by 2.2%. A decrease in lingerie was partially compensated by growth in our swim collection, partly due to the assertion of Marie Jo Swim in the year after its start-up.

start-up. Retail: Turnover on like-for-like store basis decreased by 3.7%. Turnover on like- for-like store basis of our own 8 stores in the US decreased by 3.4%. In Europe, turnover decreased by 3.8%. EBITDA ON COMPARABLE BASIS GREW SIGNIFICANTLY BY 17% TO €41.9M On a comparable basis (including comparable deliveries), the EBITDA increased by 17% from €35.8m to €41.9m. The substantial growth in EBITDA is the result of a significant decrease in other expenses (-€12.6m) and a decrease in staff costs (-€2.3m). This is the result of a strict cost control combined with an increased focus on processes and optimization of the various departments. Further investment was also made in the development of systems (ERP and B2B), of employees and recruitment of specific talents and expertise. FINANCIAL RESULT DECREASED BY €2.5M. The financial result is €2.5m lower than last year as a consequence of negative exchange results. This is mainly due to an accounting effect of an annual intergroup dividend payment in the first year-half and the revaluation of the intergroup receivables and debts in the Tunisian entity. This is compensated for €2m by unrealized results from conversion. Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu

AND SOLVENCY POSITION MINORITY STAKES The result based on the equity method decreased by €0.8m. Top Form had a negative contribution of €1.8m. INCOME TAXES AND NET PROFIT The tax rate for 2019 amounted to 21.7% compared to 11.9% for 2018. The main reason is that last year the deduction for innovation for 2017 and 2018 was deducted. As a result of decreasing financial income and higher depreciation and profit tax, the group profit 2019 amounted to €21.2m compared to €25.5m for 2018. CASH POSITION AND SOLVENCY/LIQUIDITY: STRONG GROWTH IN CASH POSITION WITH INCREASED LIQUIDITY The cash position at the end of 2019 was €41.4m versus €15.7m at the end of 2018. Working capital (current assets excluding cash and cash equivalents minus short-term liabilities excluding financial debts) decreased from €47.9m to €35.7m. The decrease is a combination of decline in stock (€9.8m) and receivables (€2.4m). This strong performance in the field of working capital was accompanied by an even better delivery performance in 2019. The solvency (share of equity in total assets) of the Van de Velde group remains very strong (81.8% at the end of 2019 versus 79.6% at the end of 2018). Current assets amount to 3.8 times the short-term liabilities (versus 3.2 at the end of 2018) which indicates a very strong liquidity. Furthermore, the group is completely self-financed. 4. DIVIDEND For the financial year of 2019 the Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders a dividend of €1.03 (net €0.72). After approval by the General Meeting of Shareholders, the final dividend will be paid out as from 6 May 2020. There are sufficient remaining sources of finance (including cash position) to make all the investments needed to protect the competitiveness of the company. Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu

5. PROGRAM FOR PURCHASING OWN SHARES On 25 February 2020, the Board of Directors approved a share buy-back program up to a maximum of 15 million EUR. The purchasing program starts on 5 March 2020 and has a planned duration of 1 year. The purpose of the purchasing program is to reduce the excessive cash of the company and to possibly destroy all or part of the purchased shares. Purchases will be carried out in accordance with the laws and regulations in force and fit within the mandate granted by the Extraordinary General Assembly of 11 December 2019. The program will be implemented by an independent intermediary with a discretionary mandate, which will allow the purchases to take place both in open and closed periods. Van de Velde will regularly provide information about the purchase transactions that have been carried out. This purchasing program can be discontinued at any time. 6. EVENTS AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE After the balance sheet date, no events with a significant impact on the group's financial position occurred. 7. PROSPECTS In 2019, the foundations were laid for a sustainable future of our centennial company and in 2020 we will continue to build on the strategic priorities. The vision is: regaining sustainable growth through a stronger brand offering and better service towards our retail partners. This comprises the following key areas: Strengthening the core of the business even further Continuously boosting of consumer centricity: We want to strengthen our product portfolio through the right collection architecture. Being the preferred partner of our retail partners: Retail partners, the specialized lingerie boutiques, are the cornerstone of our business. In 2020, we will furthermore focus on our retail partners. Implementing our optichannel strategy further: We want to offer our consumers the best service in the fitting room. Therefore, we want to lead them to the fitting room and at the same time be present on the various channels, in order to have consistent communication and offers across all channels. Strategic enablers to implement these strategic plans Efficient processes with a flexible and agile supply chain where we continue to focus on increasing efficiencies and maximizing our IT systems. In addition, we will continue to strengthen our organization. Ultimately, it is our employees who make a difference. There is a lead time of 18 months between strategic choice and result in our business. We are convinced that the foundations are present to make Van de Velde grow again in 2021. Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu

8. FINANCIAL CALENDAR 31.12.2019 Year-end closing 2019 27.02.2020 Announcement year results 2019 27.03.2020 Interactive year report 2019 online 29.04.2020 General Meeting of Shareholders 31.12.2020 Year-end closing 2020 CONTACTS For more information contact: Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - +32 (0) 9 365 21 00 www.vandevelde.eu MAVAC BV, Karel Verlinde CommV, always represented by always represented by Marleen Vaesen Karel Verlinde Chairman of the Board Chief Financial Officer ABOUT VAN DE VELDE Van de Velde is one of the global leaders in lingerie, swimwear and sportswear, with its strong brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. Our mission is to offer every woman the ultimate fitting room experience. Our long-term strategy is based on building brands around the Lingerie Styling fitting room strategy, which brings together fit, style and fashion. We work with 5000 multi-brand lingerie stores worldwide, both online and offline, with a strong focus on core markets Europe and North America. Our own retail channel is run under the labels Rigby & Peller and Lincherie. These stores are classic examples of Lingerie Styling fitting room service. Van de Velde is listed on Euronext Brussels. Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu