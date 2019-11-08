Log in
Van de Velde : Convocation shareholders meeting 11th of December 2019

11/08/2019

08.11.2019 - 07:30

Regulated information

Notice convening the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Wednesday 11 December 2019

The Board of Directors invites the shareholders to participate in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held at the registered office at 9am on 11 December 2019.

On November 8, 2019 the share capital of Van de Velde NV is represented by 13.322.480 shares of which 13.311.480 shares have a voting right.

The full notice convening document is made available through the following link.

Van de Velde is the pow erhouse of w orld class brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. Our mission is to deliver the ultimate personalized consumer experience. As a leading player in the luxury and fashionable w omen's lingerie, sw imw ear and sportsw ear sector, Van de Velde bases its long-term strategy on developing and expanding brands upon Lingerie Styling. This proprietary concept combines fit, style and fashion. Our key mar kets are in Europe and North America and w e w ork closely together w ith 5,000 on- & offline specialty lingerie stores w orldw ide. We run our ow n premium retail chains, under the names Rigby & Peller, Lincherie and Private Shop, in w hich w e exemplify the principles of Lingerie Styling. Van de Velde is listed on Euronext Brussels.

CONTACTS

For more information, contact:

Van de Velde NV - Lagew eg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - +32 (0)9 365 21 00 - w ww.vandevelde.eu

Marleen Vaesen

Karel Verlinde

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Director

as permanent representative of

as permanent representative of

Mavac BVBA

Karel Verlinde Comm.V

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - F. +32 9 365 21 70 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu

Disclaimer

Van de Velde NV published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 06:44:02 UTC
