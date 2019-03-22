Log in
Van de Velde : Convocation shareholders meeting 24th of April 2019

03/22/2019 | 03:45am EDT

22.03.2019 - 07:30

Regulated information

Notice convening the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Wednesday 24 April 2019

The Board of Directors invites the shareholders to participate in the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held at the registered office at 5pm on 24 April 2019.

On March 22, 2019 the share capital of Van de Velde NV is represented by 13.322.480 shares of which 13.311.480 shares have a voting right.

The full notice convening document is made available through the following link.

Van de Velde is the powerhouse of world class brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. Our mission is to deliver the ultimate personalized consumer experience. As a leading player in the luxury and fashionable women's lingerie, swimwear and sportswear sector, Van de Velde bases its long-term strategy on developing and expanding brands upon Lingerie Styling. This proprietary concept combines fit, style and fashion. Our key markets are in Europe and North America and we work closely together with 5,000 on- & offline specialty lingerie stores worldwide. We run our own premium retail chains, under the names Rigby & Peller, Lincherie and Private Shop, in which we exemplify the principles of Lingerie Styling. Van de Velde is listed on Euronext Brussels.

CONTACTS

For more information, contact:

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - +32(0)9 365 21 00www.vandevelde.eu

Marleen Vaesen

Chief Executive Officer as permanent representative of Mavac BVBA

Nico Van den Meersschaut Financial Manager

For recent pictures, visit our press platform:http://pressroom.vandevelde.eu Click on the link "Media" at the top right corner to find up to date pictures

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - F. +32 9 365 21 70 -www.vandevelde.eu- info@vandevelde.eu

Disclaimer

Van de Velde NV published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 07:44:07 UTC
