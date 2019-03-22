Van de Velde : Convocation shareholders meeting 24th of April 2019

22.03.2019 - 07:30

Notice convening the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Wednesday 24 April 2019

The Board of Directors invites the shareholders to participate in the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held at the registered office at 5pm on 24 April 2019.

On March 22, 2019 the share capital of Van de Velde NV is represented by 13.322.480 shares of which 13.311.480 shares have a voting right.

Van de Velde is the powerhouse of world class brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. Our mission is to deliver the ultimate personalized consumer experience. As a leading player in the luxury and fashionable women's lingerie, swimwear and sportswear sector, Van de Velde bases its long-term strategy on developing and expanding brands upon Lingerie Styling. This proprietary concept combines fit, style and fashion. Our key markets are in Europe and North America and we work closely together with 5,000 on- & offline specialty lingerie stores worldwide. We run our own premium retail chains, under the names Rigby & Peller, Lincherie and Private Shop, in which we exemplify the principles of Lingerie Styling. Van de Velde is listed on Euronext Brussels.

