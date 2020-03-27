Van de Velde : Convocation shareholders meeting 29th of April 2020

27.03.2020 - 07:30

Regulated information

Notice convening the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of

Wednesday 29 April 2020

The Board of Directors invites the shareholders to participate in the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held at the registered office at 5pm on 29 April 2020.

Note: Due to the Coronavirus Covid 19, the Board of Directors has decided to exceptionally only deal with the formal agenda points during the shareholders' meeting and therefore not to organize a management presentation and subsequent reception. We also call on the shareholders to vote by proxy as much as possible in order to minimize the number of shareholders who must be physically present. Thank you for your understanding.

On March 27, 2020 the share capital of Van de Velde NV is represented by 13.322.480 shares of which 13.294.302 shares have a voting right.

The full notice convening document is made available through the following link.

Van de Velde is the powerhouse of world class brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. Our mission is to deliver the ultimate personalized consumer experience. As a leading player in the luxury and fashionable women's lingerie, swimwear and sportswear sector, Van de Velde bases its long-term strategy on developing and expanding brands upon Lingerie Styling. This proprietary concept combines fit, style and fashion. Our key markets are in Europe and North America and we work closely together with 5,000 on- & offline specialty lingerie stores worldwide. We run our own premium retail chains, under the names Rigby & Peller, Lincherie and Private Shop, in which we exemplify the principles of Lingerie Styling. Van de Velde is listed on Euronext Brussels.

CONTACTS

For more information, contact:

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - +32 (0)9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu

Marleen Vaesen Karel Verlinde Chief Executive Officer Financial Director as permanent representative of as permanent representative of Mavac BV Karel Verlinde CommV

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - F. +32 9 365 21 70 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu