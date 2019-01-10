Log in
VAN DE VELDE
01/09 11:35:20 am
27.45 EUR   -1.26%
2018VAN DE VELDE NV : half-yearly earnings release
2018VAN DE VELDE NV : half-yearly sales release
2018VAN DE VELDE NV : annual sales release
Van de Velde : Turnover 2018

01/10/2019 | 01:54am EST

10.01.2019 - 07h45

Regulated information

Annual turnover 2018 of Van de Velde in line with expectations

In the fiscal year 2018, Van de Velde achieved following turnover evolution:

  • Reported turnover (1) decreases from €209.0m to €205.2m (-1.8%) and at constant exchange rates by -0.8%.

  • Comparable turnover (2) decreases from €205.6m to €203.0m (-1.2%) and by -0.2% at constant exchange rates.

The full results for the fiscal year 2018 will be announced and commented on 27 February 2019.

The Board of Directors of Van de Velde has decided to no longer publish a separate and early communication on the turnover figures as of 2019. The main reason is that the separate and early announcement of turnover is not in line with the current market standard or obligations.

The important dates of the financial calendar can be consulted on the website within the section for investors.

  • (1) Drawn up in accordance with IFRS and not yet audited.

  • (2) Corrected for comparable season deliveries.

Van de Velde is the powerhouse of world class brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. Our mission is to deliver the ultimate personalized consumer experience. As a leading player in the luxury and fashionable women's lingerie, swimwear and sportswear sector, Van de Velde bases its long-term strategy on developing and expanding brands upon Lingerie Styling. This proprietary concept combines fit, style and fashion. Our key markets are in Europe and North America and we work closely together with 5,000 on- & offline specialty lingerie stores worldwide. We run our own premium retail chains, under the names Rigby & Peller, Lincherie and Private Shop, in which we exemplify the principles of Lingerie Styling. Van de Velde is listed on Euronext Brussels.

CONTACTS

For more information, contact:

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - +32(0)9 365 21 00www.vandevelde.eu

Marleen Vaesen

Chief Executive Officer always represented by Mavac BVBA

Nico Van den Meersschaut, Financial Manager

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - F. +32 9 365 21 70 -www.vandevelde.eu- info@vandevelde.eu

Disclaimer

Van de Velde NV published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 06:53:00 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 203 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 366 M
Technical analysis trends VAN DE VELDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 26,0 €
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Marleen Vaesen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Herman van de Velde Chairman
Hedwig Schockaert Director-ICT & Supply Chain
Lucas A. M. Laureys Director
Bénédicte Laureys Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAN DE VELDE7.23%421
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE1.30%144 073
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL1.32%56 725
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT3.27%34 630
VF CORPORATION4.58%28 959
HENNES & MAURITZ6.25%21 260
