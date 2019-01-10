Van de Velde : Turnover 2018

10.01.2019 - 07h45

Regulated information

Annual turnover 2018 of Van de Velde in line with expectations

In the fiscal year 2018, Van de Velde achieved following turnover evolution:

• Reported turnover (1) decreases from €209.0m to €205.2m (-1.8%) and at constant exchange rates by -0.8%.

• Comparable turnover (2) decreases from €205.6m to €203.0m (-1.2%) and by -0.2% at constant exchange rates.

The full results for the fiscal year 2018 will be announced and commented on 27 February 2019.

The Board of Directors of Van de Velde has decided to no longer publish a separate and early communication on the turnover figures as of 2019. The main reason is that the separate and early announcement of turnover is not in line with the current market standard or obligations.

The important dates of the financial calendar can be consulted on the website within the section for investors.

(1) Drawn up in accordance with IFRS and not yet audited.

(2) Corrected for comparable season deliveries.

Van de Velde is the powerhouse of world class brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. Our mission is to deliver the ultimate personalized consumer experience. As a leading player in the luxury and fashionable women's lingerie, swimwear and sportswear sector, Van de Velde bases its long-term strategy on developing and expanding brands upon Lingerie Styling. This proprietary concept combines fit, style and fashion. Our key markets are in Europe and North America and we work closely together with 5,000 on- & offline specialty lingerie stores worldwide. We run our own premium retail chains, under the names Rigby & Peller, Lincherie and Private Shop, in which we exemplify the principles of Lingerie Styling. Van de Velde is listed on Euronext Brussels.

