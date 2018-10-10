Van Lanschot Kempen : Mark Manders wins Van Lanschot Kempen’s 2018 Art Prize

Mark Manders has been continuously constructing what he calls his 'self-portrait as a building' since 1986. This 'self-portrait' is a fictitious building housing his individual works of art, installations, sculptures and drawings. Together they make up Manders's own universe and create new connections. And although the size and shape of this universe are subject to change and can never be pinned down precisely, it is always complete.

Karl Guha, Chairman of Van Lanschot Kempen, said: 'Supporting art, culture, artists and museums has been a seminal way in which Van Lanschot Kempen has contributed to the preservation and creation of our cultural heritage for nearly 300 years. The jury unanimously agreed that Manders and his body of work make a key contribution to this heritage in their own inimitable way.'

Born in Volkel in the Netherlands in 1968, Manders lives and works in the Belgian town of Ronse. In 1992, he scooped the prestigious Prix de Rome and he represented the Netherlands at the 55th Venice Biennale in 2013. His work has received international acclaim and features in many prestigious collections, including the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) in Los Angeles, S.M.A.K. (the Municipal Museum of Modern Art) in Ghent, Belgium and the Van Abbemuseum in the Dutch city of Eindhoven.

Van Lanschot Kempen Art Prize Art and culture are in Van Lanschot Kempen's DNA and the company looks to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our cultural heritage by supporting art, culture, artists and museums. And so, it annually awards the Van Lanschot Kempen Art Prize to a Benelux-based artist in mid-career. The winner receives EUR 25,000 in cash, a catalogue and is offered a temporary exhibition in De Nieuwe Kerk Amsterdam.

For the full jury report, please go to www.vanlanschotkempen.com/art-prize.

