Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Van Lanschot Kempen    VLK   NL0000302636

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN

(VLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Van Lanschot Kempen completes share buy-back programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 10 March 2020


Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that it has successfully completed its share buy-back programme. In the last period, between 3 March 2020 and 9 March 2020, Van Lanschot Kempen repurchased 77,861 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares) at an average price of €18.83 per share – a total amount of €1,465,852.

A total of 150,000 shares have been repurchased under the programme at an average price of €19.05 per share, representing a total amount of €2,857,596.       

The programme was announced on 20 February 2020. The repurchased shares will be used to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under existing remuneration policies and share plans.

More information, including a detailed overview of all repurchase transactions under this programme, is available at www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.


Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com


About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN
03:30aVan Lanschot Kempen completes share buy-back programme
GL
03/03VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : update on share buy-back programme 25 February 2020 &ndash..
GL
02/27Van Lanschot Kempen releases Annual Report 2019
GL
02/20Van Lanschot Kempen launches share buy-back programme to fund remuneration po..
GL
02/20VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : net profit exceeds 98 million in 2019
GL
02/20VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : Annual results
CO
02/19VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/18VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : Crossing thresholds
CO
01/29VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : Leonne van der Sar announces departure from Van Lanschot K..
AQ
01/10Boeing faces fresh scandal
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 511 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 76,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,6%
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,36x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,34x
Capitalization 698 M
Chart VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN
Duration : Period :
Van Lanschot Kempen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,80  €
Last Close Price 17,08  €
Spread / Highest target 84,4%
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kallol Karl Guha Chairman-Executive Board
Willy W. Duron Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arjan J. Huisman Chief Operating Officer
Constant T. L. Korthout Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Jeanine G. H. Helthuis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN-14.81%798
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.47%332 235
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%270 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.51%224 411
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.78%205 647
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.24%173 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group