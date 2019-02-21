Log in
Van Lanschot Kempen : launches share buy-back programme to fund remuneration policy and share plans

02/21/2019 | 02:31am EST
Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 21 February 2019


On 21 February 2019, Van Lanschot Kempen will start the repurchase of up to 370,000 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). At the closing price of 20 February 2019, the programme will cost €7.7 million. It will serve to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under the existing remuneration policy and share plans.

The share buy-back programme will end on the day before the publication of Van Lanschot Kempen's 2019 annual figures, or sooner if the maximum number of repurchased shares is reached before then. Van Lanschot Kempen has tasked ING with the implementation of its share buy-back programme. ING will make its trading decisions independently of Van Lanschot Kempen.

Updates on the share buy-back programme will be announced in press releases and on the Van Lanschot Kempen website on a weekly basis (www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback).


Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com


About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This is an announcement pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 1, of Regulation (EU) Nr. 596/2014.

This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way of or subscription to any financial instrument and is not an opinion or a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This document is a translation of the Dutch original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch version will prevail.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Van Lanschot Kempen via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 516 M
EBIT 2018 90,1 M
Net income 2018 75,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 12,5%
P/E ratio 2018 11,72
P/E ratio 2019 10,36
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 858 M
