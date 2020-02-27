Log in
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN

(VLK)
Van Lanschot Kempen releases Annual Report 2019

02/27/2020

Amsterdam/ ’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 27 February 2020

Van Lanschot Kempen today publishes its integrated Annual Report 2019. The report offers shareholders and other stakeholders a comprehensive view of Van Lanschot Kempen’s performance in 2019 and added value as an independent, specialised wealth manager.

The full annual report – consisting of the directors’ report, the annual accounts, our value creation story, the remuneration report and some other appendices, can be downloaded from the website: vanlanschotkempen.com/results.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For additional information, go to vanlanschotkempen.com/financial

FINANCIAL CALENDAR
22 April 2020      Publication of Q1 trading update
28 May 2020       Annual General Meeting (AGM)
1 June 2020        Ex-dividend date
9 June 2020        2019 dividend payment date
26 August 2020   Publication of 2020 half-year results

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen’s management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties which by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management.

Actual results, performances and circumstances may differ considerably from these forward-looking statements as a result of risks, developments and uncertainties relating to, but not limited to, (a) estimates of income growth, (b) costs, (c) the macroeconomic and business climate, (d) political and market trends, (e) interest rates and currency exchange rates, (f) behaviour of clients, competitors, investors and counterparties, (g) the implementation of Van Lanschot Kempen’s strategy,
(h) actions taken by supervisory and regulatory authorities and private entities, (i) changes in law and taxation, (j) changes in ownership that could affect the future availability of capital, and (k) changes in credit ratings.

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements in this press release are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

