Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 9 October 2019



Van Lanschot Kempen’s shareholders agree to proposed return of capital



At an extraordinary general meeting held in the city of ’s-Hertogenbosch, Van Lanschot Kempen’s shareholders today approved the proposed return of capital in the amount of €1.50 per share, as announced on 27 August 2019.



Van Lanschot Kempen has the intention to return a total of over €60 million in capital in December 2019, subject to the legally prescribed period applicable to a capital return such as this. The capital return will be charged to the share premium reserve available for distribution and will therefore be exempt from Dutch dividend tax. Total share capital in issue will be unchanged and the CET 1 ratio will remain well ahead of Van Lanschot Kempen’s capital objective of 15–17% even after the return of capital.



Karl Guha, Chairman: ‘We are very happy that our strong capital position enabled us to put this proposal to our shareholders. After this capital return of over €60 million we will have paid out around €330 million in dividends and capital returns to our shareholders over the last three years.’





Proposed dates related to capital return:

Ex-date: 19 December 2019

Record date: 20 December 2019

Payment date: 23 December 2019



Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com



About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

