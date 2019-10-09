Log in
Van Lanschot Kempen's shareholders agree to proposed return of capital

10/09/2019 | 04:55am EDT

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 9 October 2019


Van Lanschot Kempen’s shareholders agree to proposed return of capital

At an extraordinary general meeting held in the city of ’s-Hertogenbosch, Van Lanschot Kempen’s shareholders today approved the proposed return of capital in the amount of €1.50 per share, as announced on 27 August 2019.

Van Lanschot Kempen has the intention to return a total of over €60 million in capital in December 2019, subject to the legally prescribed period applicable to a capital return such as this. The capital return will be charged to the share premium reserve available for distribution and will therefore be exempt from Dutch dividend tax. Total share capital in issue will be unchanged and the CET 1 ratio will remain well ahead of Van Lanschot Kempen’s capital objective of 15–17% even after the return of capital.

Karl Guha, Chairman: ‘We are very happy that our strong capital position enabled us to put this proposal to our shareholders. After this capital return of over €60 million we will have paid out around €330 million in dividends and capital returns to our shareholders over the last three years.’


Proposed dates related to capital return:
Ex-date:            19 December 2019
Record date:      20 December 2019
Payment date:   23 December 2019


Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com


About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen’s management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties that by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management.

Actual results and circumstances may differ considerably as a result of risks, developments and uncertainties relating to Van Lanschot Kempen's expectations regarding, but not limited to, estimates of income growth, costs, the macroeconomic and business climate, political and market trends, interest rates and currency exchange rates, behaviour of clients, competitors, investors and counterparties, the implementation of Van Lanschot Kempen’s strategy, actions taken by supervisory and regulatory authorities and private entities, changes in law and taxation, changes in ownership that could affect the future availability of capital, and changes in credit ratings.

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information following new information or changes in policy, developments, expectations or other such factors.

This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not an opinion or a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

Elements of this press release may contain information about Van Lanschot Kempen NV and/or Van Lanschot NV within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014.

This document is a translation of the Dutch original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch version will prevail. No rights can be derived from the translated document.

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
