Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Van Lanschot Kempen    VLK   NL0000302636

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN

(VLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Van Lanschot Kempen : sells stake in Van Lanschot Chabot | Mandema & Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 02:31am EST

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 19 February 2019

Today, Van Lanschot Kempen announced it has reached agreement on the sale to De Goudse Verzekeringen of its 49% stake in Van Lanschot Chabot | Mandema & Partners (VLCMP). This transaction fits in with Van Lanschot Kempen's strategic focus on wealth management, and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019. It should generate a book profit of around €15 million, and possibly also come with a minor earn-out in the first half of 2020.

In 2017 and in the first half of 2018, VLCMP contributed -€0.4 million and €1.5 million respectively to Van Lanschot Kempen's net profit (IFRS). The sale has only a limited positive impact on the CET 1 ratio.

VLCMP is a Dutch intermediary in the field of risk management, absenteeism, pensions and private insurance, and also provides insurance solutions to Van Lanschot Kempen's private banking clients. VLCMP has developed well in the past few years and its 2016 takeover of Mandema & Partners has significantly enhanced its market position.

At this point, De Goudse Verzekeringen holds 51% of the shares in VLCMP, and it will own the company outright after the transaction completes. Van Lanschot Kempen and VLCMP will continue to collaborate on the services provided to private banking clients.


FINANCIAL CALENDAR

21 February 2019            Publication of 2018 annual figures
28 February 2019            Publication of 2018 annual report
24 April 2019                   Publication of Q1 trading update
22 May 2019                   Annual General Meeting

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
This press release provides information on Van Lanschot Kempen NV and Van Lanschot NV as meant in Articles 7 (1) up to and including (4) of EU Regulation 596/2014.

This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not an opinion or a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen's management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties which by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management. 

Actual results, performances and circumstances may differ considerably from these forward-looking statements as a result of risks, developments and uncertainties relating to, but not limited to, (a) estimates of income growth, (b) costs, (c) the macroeconomic and business climate, (d) political and market trends, (e) interest rates and currency exchange rates, (f) behaviour of clients, competitors, investors and counterparties, (g) the implementation of Van Lanschot Kempen's strategy, (h) actions taken by supervisory and regulatory authorities and private entities, (i) changes in law and taxation, (j) changes in ownership that could affect the future availability of capital, and (k) changes in credit ratings. 

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements in this press release are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

The financial data in this press release are unaudited.

This document is a translation of the Dutch original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch version will prevail. No rights can be derived from the translated document.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Van Lanschot Kempen via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN
02:31aVAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : sells stake in Van Lanschot Chabot | Mandema & Partners
GL
2018VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : Capital return instalment
FA
2018VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : sells stake in AIO II pharmacy chain
GL
2018VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : to return capital of 1.50 per share on 19 December 2018
GL
2018VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : Stichting Pensioenfonds PostNL selects Kempen Capital Mana..
GL
2018VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : struck deeply by death of Paul Gerla
PU
2018VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN TRADING UPDATE : third quarter 2018
AQ
2018VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : Mark Manders wins Van Lanschot Kempen's 2018 Art Prize
PU
2018VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : shareholders agree to proposed return of capital
PU
2018VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN : shareholders agree to proposed return of capital
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 516 M
EBIT 2018 90,1 M
Net income 2018 75,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 12,4%
P/E ratio 2018 11,86
P/E ratio 2019 10,49
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 869 M
Chart VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN
Duration : Period :
Van Lanschot Kempen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,7 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kallol Karl Guha Chairman-Executive Board
Willy W. Duron Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arjan J. Huisman Chief Operating Officer
Constant T. L. Korthout Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Jeanine G. H. Helthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN5.95%981
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.12%350 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%283 904
BANK OF AMERICA18.14%281 473
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%233 403
WELLS FARGO6.81%231 691
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.