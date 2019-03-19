Log in
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN

(VLK)
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 12 March 2019 - 18 March 2019

03/19/2019 | 03:31am EDT

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, 19 March 2019            

In the period from 12 March 2019 until 18 March 2019 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 14,313 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €21.32 per share for a total amount of €305,211.       

These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 370,000 of own shares, which was announced on 21 February 2019. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 60,909.                                     

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way of or subscription to any financial instrument and is not an opinion or a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This document is a translation of the Dutch original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch version will prevail.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Van Lanschot Kempen via Globenewswire
