Van Lanschot Kempen's Supervisory Board appoints Frans Blom as its chairman and puts forward Karin Bergstein as a member

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 16 April 2020

Van Lanschot Kempen today released the agenda and explanatory notes for its annual general meeting (AGM) on 28 May 2020. After the AGM, Willy Duron will step down as chairman and member of its Supervisory Board. A member of the Supervisory Board since 5 October 2018, Frans Blom will assume the chairmanship from him. Willy Duron has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2007 and became its chairman in 2016.

Manfred Schepers, Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: ‘We are very grateful to Willy for his lengthy involvement with our company as chairman and member of our Board. He has served as an invaluable sounding board to us all, drawing on his extensive banking experience, his balanced view of financial sector developments, his connecting qualities and his much appreciated sense of humour. We’re glad to find Frans available from our midst to take over the reins from Willy, particularly given his extensive financial sector experience and managerial qualities. His appointment ensures the continuity of the Supervisory Board’s work.’

Van Lanschot Kempen today also announced that it will put forward Karin Bergstein for appointment as a member of its Supervisory Board. De Nederlandsche Bank has agreed to her nomination.

Karin Bergstein (1967) previously served as COO and member of the executive board at a.s.r. Nederland, and as a member of the executive boards of ING Bank Nederland and of ING Lease Holding. She also gained experience as a supervisory board member at Utrecht University and Sanquin.

The convening notice and the meeting’s agenda with explanatory notes are available from vanlanschotkempen.com/agm . The AGM will be held at Van Lanschot Kempen’s Amsterdam offices on 28 May 2020 and will start at 2.00 pm.

FINANCIAL AGENDA

7 May 2020 Publication of Q1 2020 trading update

28 May 2020 Annual general meeting

26 August 2020 Publication of 2020 half-year figures

