Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

0
02/26/2019 | 03:48pm EST

Federman & Sherwood announces that on February 25, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is November 4, 2015 through February 11, 2019.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Friday, April 26, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 222 M
EBIT 2019 32,4 M
Net income 2019 23,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 56,39
P/E ratio 2020 14,85
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,90x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,98x
Capitalization 1 087 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Thomas Watkins Chairman
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Vincent J. Milano Independent Director
Michael F. Cola Independent Director
