Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors (“Vanda” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: VNDA)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On February 11, 2019, Aurelius Value published an article reporting that
a Qui Tam lawsuit filed by a whistleblower was recently unsealed,
containing allegations of “illegal off-label promotion of both of
Vanda’s drugs, Vanda’s participation in a fraud involving doctors
writing hundreds of ‘fake prescriptions’ and pocketing cash using
Vanda-issued copay cards, falsified documents in internal systems, and
resignations of senior executives who refused to participate in illegal
activity.” On this news, Vanda’s share price fell, thereby injuring
investors.
If you purchased Vanda stock, have information, or would like to learn
more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite
2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number, and the number of shares purchased.
