Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors

02/14/2019 | 11:01am EST

0
02/14/2019 | 11:01am EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors (“Vanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VNDA) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 11, 2019, Aurelius Value published an article reporting that a Qui Tam lawsuit filed by a whistleblower was recently unsealed, containing allegations of “illegal off-label promotion of both of Vanda’s drugs, Vanda’s participation in a fraud involving doctors writing hundreds of ‘fake prescriptions’ and pocketing cash using Vanda-issued copay cards, falsified documents in internal systems, and resignations of senior executives who refused to participate in illegal activity.” On this news, Vanda’s share price fell, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Vanda stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 233 M
EBIT 2019 48,3 M
Net income 2019 23,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,33
P/E ratio 2020 13,25
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,39x
Capitalization 966 M
Chart VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 39,5 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Thomas Watkins Chairman
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Vincent J. Milano Independent Director
Michael F. Cola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-29.54%966
GILEAD SCIENCES4.56%85 301
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.04%47 342
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.37%44 244
GENMAB-6.55%9 272
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC23.47%9 004
