Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors (“Vanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VNDA) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 11, 2019, Aurelius Value published an article reporting that a Qui Tam lawsuit filed by a whistleblower was recently unsealed, containing allegations of “illegal off-label promotion of both of Vanda’s drugs, Vanda’s participation in a fraud involving doctors writing hundreds of ‘fake prescriptions’ and pocketing cash using Vanda-issued copay cards, falsified documents in internal systems, and resignations of senior executives who refused to participate in illegal activity.” On this news, Vanda’s share price fell, thereby injuring investors.

