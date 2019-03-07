Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors (VNDA)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Vanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VNDA) securities between November 4, 2015 and February 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Vanda investors have until April 26, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 11, 2019, Aurelius Value published an article reporting that a Qui Tam lawsuit filed by a whistleblower was recently unsealed, containing allegations of “illegal off-label promotion of both of Vanda’s drugs, Vanda’s participation in a fraud involving doctors writing hundreds of ‘fake prescriptions’ and pocketing cash using Vanda-issued copay cards, falsified documents in internal systems, and resignations of senior executives who refused to participate in illegal activity.” On this news, Vanda’s share price fell $0.95 per share, or over 5%, to close at $18.00 per share on February 11, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) the company was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda's promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Vanda's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

