Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on
behalf of those who acquired Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Vanda” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: VNDA)
securities during the period from November 4, 2015 through February 11,
2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 26, 2019 to apply
to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Vanda made materially false and misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Vanda was engaged in a
fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and
Hetlioz; (ii) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from
the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs;
(iii) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the
government; and (iv) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and
Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
On February 11, 2019, Aurelius Value published an article reporting that
a qui tam lawsuit filed by a whistleblower was recently unsealed,
containing allegations of “illegal off-label promotion of both of
Vanda’s drugs, Vanda’s participation in a fraud involving doctors
writing hundreds of ‘fake prescriptions’ and pocketing cash using
Vanda-issued copay cards, falsified documents in internal systems, and
resignations of senior executives who refused to participate in illegal
activity.”
On this news, shares of Vanda fell $0.95 per share or approximately 5%,
to close at $18.00 on February 11, 2019.
