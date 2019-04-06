Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 26

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Vanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VNDA) securities during the period from November 4, 2015 through February 11, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 26, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Vanda made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (ii) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (iii) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; and (iv) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On February 11, 2019, Aurelius Value published an article reporting that a qui tam lawsuit filed by a whistleblower was recently unsealed, containing allegations of “illegal off-label promotion of both of Vanda’s drugs, Vanda’s participation in a fraud involving doctors writing hundreds of ‘fake prescriptions’ and pocketing cash using Vanda-issued copay cards, falsified documents in internal systems, and resignations of senior executives who refused to participate in illegal activity.”

On this news, shares of Vanda fell $0.95 per share or approximately 5%, to close at $18.00 on February 11, 2019.

If you acquired Vanda securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190406005001/en/