Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.    VNDA

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VNDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:32pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Vanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VNDA) securities between November 4, 2015 and February 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Vanda investors have until April 26, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Vanda investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 11, 2019, Aurelius Value published an article reporting that a Qui Tam lawsuit filed by a whistleblower was recently unsealed, containing allegations of “illegal off-label promotion of both of Vanda’s drugs, Vanda’s participation in a fraud involving doctors writing hundreds of ‘fake prescriptions’ and pocketing cash using Vanda-issued copay cards, falsified documents in internal systems, and resignations of senior executives who refused to participate in illegal activity.” On this news, Vanda’s share price fell, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) the company was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda's promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Vanda's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Vanda, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
07:32pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/04IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
03/03VNDA Rosen Law Firm Reminds Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of Important..
BU
03/02Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
03/01The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Va..
BU
03/01VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
02/28VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Vanda Phar..
PR
02/27VANDA (VNDA) CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces A Securitie..
PR
02/26Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vanda Pharma..
PR
02/26ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Sued for Misleading Share..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 222 M
EBIT 2019 32,4 M
Net income 2019 23,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 55,25
P/E ratio 2020 14,55
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capitalization 1 064 M
Chart VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Thomas Watkins Chairman
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Vincent J. Milano Independent Director
Michael F. Cola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-24.00%1 064
GILEAD SCIENCES4.64%84 196
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.96%49 127
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS17.69%47 195
GENMAB10.54%10 847
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC33.31%10 458
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.