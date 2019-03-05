Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. announces that a class action lawsuit has been
filed on behalf of investors who purchased Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(“Vanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VNDA)
securities between November 4, 2015 and February 11, 2019, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Vanda investors have until April 26, 2019 to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors suffering losses on their Vanda investments are encouraged to
contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights
in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On February 11, 2019, Aurelius Value published an article reporting that
a Qui Tam lawsuit filed by a whistleblower was recently unsealed,
containing allegations of “illegal off-label promotion of both of
Vanda’s drugs, Vanda’s participation in a fraud involving doctors
writing hundreds of ‘fake prescriptions’ and pocketing cash using
Vanda-issued copay cards, falsified documents in internal systems, and
resignations of senior executives who refused to participate in illegal
activity.” On this news, Vanda’s share price fell, thereby injuring
investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted
the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) the company was
fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by
abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the
scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda's
promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading,
garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about
Vanda's business, operations and prospects were materially false and
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you purchased shares of Vanda, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006052/en/