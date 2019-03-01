Log in
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VNDA)
My previous session
    
News 


The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/01/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Vanda” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VNDA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 4, 2015 and February 11, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 26, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Vanda engaged in a fraudulent off-label usage scheme with its drugs Fanapt and Hetlioz. The Company abused Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs to receive drug reimbursements from the government. Due to this fraudulent activity, the Company faced legal action by the government. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Vanda, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 222 M
EBIT 2019 32,4 M
Net income 2019 23,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 55,30
P/E ratio 2020 14,56
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capitalization 1 065 M
Chart VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Thomas Watkins Chairman
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Vincent J. Milano Independent Director
Michael F. Cola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-22.54%1 065
GILEAD SCIENCES3.95%82 934
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.54%48 255
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS16.02%46 247
GENMAB6.18%10 625
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC32.17%10 253
