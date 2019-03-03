VNDA Rosen Law Firm Reminds Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – VNDA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) from
November 4, 2015 through February 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class
Period”) of the important April 26, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the
first-filed class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Vanda
investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the Vanda class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1504.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the complaint, on March 10, 2017 a whistleblower action
detailing misconduct at Vanda was filed, but was not unsealed until
February 4, 2019. On February 11, 2019, private investment firm Aurelius
Value published a report revealing the existence of the whistleblower
action. The report also revealed additional details about Vanda’s
misconduct, including that it had for years fraudulently promoted its
drugs, Fanapt and Hetlioz, and engaged in a scheme to defraud the
government.
Accordingly, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was
engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of
Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug
reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and
Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal
action from the government; (4) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt
and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result,
defendants’ statements about Vanda’s business, operations and prospects
were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at
all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the
lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1504.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free
at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm
or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190303005041/en/