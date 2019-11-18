Vanda Pharmaceuticals : Announces Participation at November 2019 Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in November 2019:

The Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference in London, England on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (5:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The corporate presentations given at the Stifel and Jefferies conferences will be available live on Vanda's corporate website, where they also will be archived for 30 days. To access the presentations, go to Vanda's website at www.vandapharma.com and click on the Presentations tab on the Investors page. Please connect to the website several minutes prior to the start of the live presentations.

