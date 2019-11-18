Log in
Vanda Pharmaceuticals : Announces Participation at November 2019 Investor Conferences

11/18/2019 | 04:02pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in November 2019:

The Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference in London, England on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (5:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The corporate presentations given at the Stifel and Jefferies conferences will be available live on Vanda's corporate website, where they also will be archived for 30 days. To access the presentations, go to Vanda's website at www.vandapharma.com and click on the Presentations tab on the Investors page. Please connect to the website several minutes prior to the start of the live presentations.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Corporate Contact: 
AJ Jones II 
Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer 
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 
(202) 734-3400 
pr@vandapharma.com 

Elizabeth Van Every 
Head of Corporate Affairs 
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 
(202) 734-3400 
pr@vandapharma.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-at-november-2019-investor-conferences-300960182.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
