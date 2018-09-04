WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in September 2018:

The Citigroup 13th Annual Biotech Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. Vanda management will host investor meetings.

The Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 4:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

The corporate presentation given at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference will be available live on Vanda's corporate website, where it also will be archived for 30 days. To access the presentation, go to Vanda's website at www.vandapharma.com and click on the Presentations tab on the Investor Relations page. Please connect to the website several minutes prior to the start of the live presentation.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda, please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Company Contact:

Jim Kelly

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(202) 734-3428

jim.kelly@vandapharma.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-at-september-2018-investor-conferences-300706555.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.