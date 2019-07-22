Vanda Pharmaceuticals : FDA Update for HETLIOZ® in the Treatment of Jet Lag Disorder

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that on July 19, 2019, it received a notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stating that as part of its ongoing review of Vanda's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) for the treatment of Jet Lag Disorder, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time. No deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in this notification, and the FDA stated that this notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. In a letter dated December 19, 2018, the FDA had assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") target date for completion of its review by August 16, 2019.

Vanda has extensively studied the efficacy of the circadian regulator Hetlioz® on Jet Lag Disorder (JLD), which occurs following rapid eastward transmeridian travel and can result in significant and impairing symptoms. The majority of eastward transmeridian travelers will experience JLD. More than 30 million Americans travel across five or more eastward time zones annually.

Hetlioz® was shown to be well tolerated prior to its first approval by the FDA in 2014. Since its commercial launch in 2014, thousands of patients with Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder have been exposed to Hetlioz®, many for periods of several years and on a daily basis.

In addition, Vanda has studied Hetlioz® for almost 15 years in different settings and conditions, and Hetlioz® has consistently demonstrated robust biological effects and clinical benefits.

Vanda anticipates receiving additional communication from the FDA identifying specific deficiencies in the sNDA. Vanda hopes that it will be able to work expeditiously with the FDA to resolve any such deficiencies.

