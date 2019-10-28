Log in
Vanda Pharmaceuticals : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

0
10/28/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Ward Anne Sempowski

(Month/Day/Year)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.[ VNDA ]

Statement

10/28/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

C/O VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

X Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

2200 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, SUITE

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

300E

Form filed by More than One

(Street)

Reporting Person

WASHINGTON DC

20037

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or Exercise

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Price of

Direct (D)

Amount

Derivative

or Indirect

or

Security

(I) (Instr. 5)

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

No securities are beneficially owned.

No securities are beneficially owned.

/s/ Anne Sempowski Ward

10/28/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 02:31:03 UTC
