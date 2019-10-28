Vanda Pharmaceuticals : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

|
SEC Form 3
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0104
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Ward Anne Sempowski
(Month/Day/Year)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.[ VNDA ]
Statement
10/28/2019
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
|
(Check all applicable)
(Month/Day/Year)
C/O VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
X Director
10% Owner
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check
Officer (give title
Other (specify
2200 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, SUITE
|
Applicable Line)
below)
below)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
300E
|
Form filed by More than One
(Street)
|
Reporting Person
WASHINGTON DC
20037
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
Form: Direct (D)
(Instr. 5)
|
or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
2. Date Exercisable and
3. Title and Amount of Securities
4.
5.
6. Nature of Indirect
Expiration Date
Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
Conversion
Ownership
Beneficial Ownership
(Month/Day/Year)
or Exercise
Form:
(Instr. 5)
Price of
Direct (D)
Amount
Derivative
or Indirect
or
Security
(I) (Instr. 5)
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
No securities are beneficially owned.
No securities are beneficially owned.
/s/ Anne Sempowski Ward
10/28/2019
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).