Vanda Pharmaceuticals : Wins Motion To Dismiss False Claims Act Lawsuit

05/20/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the Federal District Court in Washington D.C. granted Vanda's motion to dismiss a False Claims Act lawsuit filed against the company.

On May 19, 2020, Judge Amit P. Mehta granted Vanda's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, concluding that the relator's allegations fail to state a viable claim under the False Claims Act. At the relator's request, the Court will allow an amended complaint in which the relator may attempt to remedy pleading deficiencies. If the relator does replead, Vanda anticipates filing a renewed motion to dismiss. 

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Vanda's Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the False Claims Act lawsuit

In early 2017, a former Vanda employee filed a lawsuit alleging violations of the False Claims Act. That action is captioned United States ex rel. Gardner v. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., No. 17-464 (D.D.C.). After a nearly two year investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in January 2019 that it declined to intervene in the lawsuit, following which Vanda moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

Corporate Contact:
AJ Jones II
Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-wins-motion-to-dismiss-false-claims-act-lawsuit-301063123.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
