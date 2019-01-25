Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.    VNDA

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (VNDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 13, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 09:31am EST

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, after the market closes.  

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, during which management will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9426 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0816 (international) and use passcode 1579398.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 7:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 1-404-537-3406 for international callers.  The passcode number is 1579398.

ABOUT VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.:
Vanda is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Jim Kelly
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(202) 734-3428
jim.kelly@vandapharma.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-on-february-13-2019-300784301.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
09:31aVANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial ..
PR
2018VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Accepts HETLIOZ Supplemental New Drug Application fo..
AQ
2018VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Accepts HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Supplemental New Drug..
PR
2018VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Pivotal Study Results for HETLIOZ in ..
AQ
2018VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Pivotal Study Results for HETLIOZ® (t..
PR
2018VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Vandas PhII data offer hope for gastroparesis patients w..
AQ
2018VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
2018VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Phase II Study Results for Tradipitan..
PR
2018VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Participation at November 2018 Investor Confer..
PR
2018VANDA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.