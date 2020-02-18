Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.    VNDA

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VNDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 25, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 08:23pm EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after the market closes.  

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, during which management will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9426 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0816 (international) and use passcode 2149683.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 7:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. The passcode number is 2149683.

ABOUT VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.:

Vanda is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Corporate Contact:
AJ Jones II
Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com 

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-on-february-25-2020-301007155.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
08:23pVANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial ..
PR
02/03VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Comments on Court Ruling
AQ
02/03VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/31VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Comments on Court Ruling
PR
01/14VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Wins Key U.S. Supreme Court Patent Ruling on Fanapt
AQ
01/13VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/13VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Wins Key U.S. Supreme Court Patent Ruling on Fanapt®
PR
2019VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, MD, President and CEO of Vanda..
PR
2019VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Participation at November 2019 Investor Confer..
PR
2019VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group