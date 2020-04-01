Log in
VAPIANO SE

(VAO)
  Report
VAPIANO SE: Application for opening of insolvency proceeding

04/01/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
VAPIANO SE: Application for opening of insolvency proceeding

01-Apr-2020 / 23:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vapiano SE: Application for opening of insolvency proceeding

Cologne, April 1, 2020 - The Management Board of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, "Vapiano" or "the Company") has today decided to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings for Vapiano SE with the competent district court of Cologne (Amtsgericht Köln) due to insolvency. At the same time, it is being evaluated whether insolvency applications have to be filed for subsidiaries of the Vapiano Group.

Following the situation of Vapiano SE, as communicated in the ad hoc announcement of March 20, no solution could be found for the liquidity requirements recently increased significantly due to the COVID-19 crisis of an additional total of approx. EUR 36.7m. In particular, no final agreement could be reached with the financing banks and major shareholders on the contributions to the intended comprehensive financing solution. In the absence of an agreement on such a financing solution, prospective funding from government COVID-19 support programs could not be requested.

All German restaurants operated by Vapiano SE will remain closed until further notice due to the current COVID-19 crisis. German and international franchisees are not directly affected by the insolvency of Vapiano SE.

Lutz Scharpe, Finanzvorstand Vapiano SE

 

 

01-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE
Im Zollhafen 2-4
50678 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 221 67001-0
Fax: +49 (0) 221 67001-205
E-mail: info@vapiano.eu
Internet: www.vapiano.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9
WKN: A0WMNK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1013417

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1013417  01-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1013417&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 -34,3 M
Net income 2019 -57,7 M
Debt 2019 436 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,38x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,52x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 21,9 M
Managers
NameTitle
Vanessa Claire Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Lutz Christoph Scharpe Chief Financial Officer
Gregor-Alexander Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board
Johann Hinrich Stahl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kristian Wettling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAPIANO SE-76.34%24
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-16.33%123 260
YUM BRANDS-29.84%20 615
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-21.83%18 171
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-11.21%16 033
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.10.31%12 648
