VAPIANO SE: Appointment of new supervisory board members by the District Court of Cologne



30-Jul-2020 / 13:50 CET/CEST

Appointment of new supervisory board members by the District Court of Cologne Cologne, 30 July 2020 - At Vapiano SE's (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, stock exchange symbol: VAO) request, the District Court of Cologne appointed Mr. Nikolaj Schmolcke, Mr. Werner Engels and Ms. Roxana Nagat as members of the Supervisory Board until the next annual general meeting of the Company, currently scheduled to take place in November 2020. It is intended that Mr Nikolaj Schmolcke will be elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. In its new composition, the Supervisory Board will in particular monitor the next steps of the insolvency proceedings and prepare the company's Annual General Meeting.



