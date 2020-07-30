Log in
VAPIANO SE

(VAO)
VAPIANO SE: Appointment of new supervisory board members by the District Court of Cologne

07/30/2020 | 07:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
VAPIANO SE: Appointment of new supervisory board members by the District Court of Cologne

30-Jul-2020 / 13:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Appointment of new supervisory board members by the District Court of Cologne

Cologne, 30 July 2020 - At Vapiano SE's (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, stock exchange symbol: VAO) request, the District Court of Cologne appointed Mr. Nikolaj Schmolcke, Mr. Werner Engels and Ms. Roxana Nagat as members of the Supervisory Board until the next annual general meeting of the Company, currently scheduled to take place in November 2020. It is intended that Mr Nikolaj Schmolcke will be elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. In its new composition, the Supervisory Board will in particular monitor the next steps of the insolvency proceedings and prepare the company's Annual General Meeting.

Lutz Scharpe, CFO Vapiano SE

30-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE
Im Zollhafen 2-4
50678 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 221 67001-0
Fax: +49 (0) 221 67001-205
E-mail: info@vapiano.eu
Internet: www.vapiano.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9
WKN: A0WMNK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1106173

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1106173  30-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1106173&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 401 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2019 -57,7 M -67,7 M -67,7 M
Net Debt 2019 436 M 512 M 512 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,22x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,4 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 7 329
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart VAPIANO SE
Duration : Period :
Vapiano SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAPIANO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,48 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vanessa Claire Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Lutz Christoph Scharpe Chief Financial Officer
Gregor-Alexander Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board
Johann Hinrich Stahl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kristian Wettling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAPIANO SE-86.59%15
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.71%145 893
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.37.74%32 244
YUM BRANDS-7.92%28 542
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.11.96%20 233
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.80%17 073
