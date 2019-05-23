Log in
VAPIANO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/23/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VAPIANO SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
23.05.2019 / 19:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VAPIANO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: June 18, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 18, 2019 German: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/German/3000/berichte-praesentationen.html English: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/English/3000/reports-presentations.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: June 18, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 18, 2019 German: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/German/3000/berichte-praesentationen.html English: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/English/3000/reports-presentations.html


23.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE
Im Zollhafen 2-4
50678 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.vapiano.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815437  23.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815437&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
