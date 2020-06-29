Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vapiano SE    VAO   DE000A0WMNK9

VAPIANO SE

(VAO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VAPIANO SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VAPIANO SE
VAPIANO SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.06.2020 / 09:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: VAPIANO SE
Street: Im Zollhafen 2-4
Postal code: 50678
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005M0WDVEEVBOR15

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Gisela Sander
Date of birth: 20 Jun 1953

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Exchange Bio GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Jun 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.996 % 0 % 2.996 % 26063251
Previous notification 4.34 % 0 % 4.34 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMNK9 1000 779795 % 2.996 %
Total 780795 2.996 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Hans-Joachim Sander und Gisela Sander % % %
Exchange Bio GmbH 2.996 % 0 % 2.996 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 Jun 2020


29.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE
Im Zollhafen 2-4
50678 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.vapiano.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1080727  29.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1080727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VAPIANO SE
03:50aVAPIANO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/26VAPIANO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/23VAPIANO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
06/23VAPIANO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
06/22VAPIANO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/17VAPIANO SE : Correction of a release from 17/06/2020 according to Article 40, Se..
EQ
06/17VAPIANO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/08VAPIANO SE : Application to change from Prime Standard to General Standard
EQ
06/02VAPIANO : sells the major part of its business to investor group
EQ
05/19VAPIANO SE : Consent of the creditors' committee to an irrevocable offer to acqu..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 401 M 451 M 451 M
Net income 2019 -57,7 M -64,9 M -64,9 M
Net Debt 2019 436 M 491 M 491 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,30 M 8,18 M 8,21 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 329
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart VAPIANO SE
Duration : Period :
Vapiano SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAPIANO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,00 €
Last Close Price 0,28 €
Spread / Highest target 1 329%
Spread / Average Target 1 329%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 329%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vanessa Claire Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Lutz Christoph Scharpe Chief Financial Officer
Gregor-Alexander Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board
Johann Hinrich Stahl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kristian Wettling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAPIANO SE-92.11%8
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-9.04%133 647
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.23.42%28 815
YUM BRANDS-15.82%25 521
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.3.44%18 694
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.47%15 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group