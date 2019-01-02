Log in
Vapiano : Resignation of the Supervisory Board's Chairman of Vapiano SE

01/02/2019 | 09:15pm CET

DGAP-News: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Resignation of the Supervisory Board's Chairman of Vapiano SE

02.01.2019 / 21:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Resignation of the Supervisory Board's Chairman of Vapiano SE

Cologne, January 2, 2019 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, ticker symbol: VAO), Dr. Thomas Tochtermann, has today informed the Management Board that he will be resigning from office after three years at the end of January 2019 for personal reasons.

Cornelius Everke, CEO of Vapiano SE, thanks Dr. Tochtermann on behalf of the Management Board: "We are very sorry to lose Dr. Tochtermann and wish him all the best for his future. He has led the Supervisory Board in the important phase from private ownership to the capital market and has coordinated the various interests, especially in the context of the IPO, in an excellent manner. We are grateful for his dedicated work on the Supervisory Board, the many strategic impulses and the excellent, trusting cooperation."

Dr. Tochtermann has led the Supervisory Board of Vapiano SE since January 2016 and accompanied the company on its way to the stock exchange in summer 2017.

Vapiano SE intends to fill the vacant seat on the Supervisory Board at the latest in the course of the forthcoming Supervisory Board elections at the next Annual General Meeting in June 2019. As of February 1, 2019, the Supervisory Board will consist of the following members: Gregor Gerlach, Vanessa Hall, Helen Jones, Hinrich Stahl und Kristian Wettling.


 

About Vapiano

In 2002, Italian lifestyle brand Vapiano created a new category in system gastronomy with its innovative "fresh casual dining" concept combining elements from "fast casual" and "casual dining". The restaurant concept is based on quality, uncompromisingly fresh ingredients, and transparency. Pasta, pizza dough, sauces, dressings and desserts are handmade each day in every Vapiano. The dishes are prepared in front of the guests "à la minute" and "customized" to the guests' requirements. The recipe for success also includes the cosmopolitan ambiance. Long oak tables invite communication, a fully grown olive tree and a cozy bar and lounge area characterize the feel-good atmosphere found in every Vapiano. Vapiano also represents autonomy and individuality, so guests can choose between different "Guest Journeys". Guests decide whether they will order their food from the Vapianisti, at the terminal or via the Vapiano app, and whether they will pay via chip card or app. The company has also successfully been offering take away and delivery services in a growing number of restaurants so guests can enjoy Vapiano "anytime, anyplace, anywhere". The successful concept has quickly spread from Hamburg all over the world. As of October 31, 2018, there were 220 restaurants in 33 countries on five continents in the Vapiano network. Vapiano shares (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9) have been traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 27, 2017. Further information can be found at ir.vapiano.com.
 

Investor Relations contact:

Dafne Sanac
Mobil: +49 151 6283 2511
Telefon: +49 221 67001 303
E-Mail: d.sanac@vapiano.eu


Financial and business press:

Dariusch Manssuri, IR.on AG
Mobil: +49 173 566 2776
Telefon: +49 221 9140 975
E-Mail: dariusch.manssuri@ir-on.com


02.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE
Im Zollhafen 2-4
50678 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 221 67001-0
Fax: +49 (0) 221 67001-205
E-mail: info@vapiano.eu
Internet: www.vapiano.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9
WKN: A0WMNK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

763081  02.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
