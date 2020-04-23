Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vapiano SE    VAO   DE000A0WMNK9

VAPIANO SE

(VAO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vapiano SE: Extension of the appointment of Vanessa Hall as CEO, resignation of Johann Stohner as CTO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Vapiano SE: Extension of the appointment of Vanessa Hall as CEO, resignation of Johann Stohner as CTO

23-Apr-2020 / 19:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vapiano SE: Extension of the appointment of Vanessa Hall as CEO, resignation of Johann Stohner as CTO

Cologne, April 23, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, "Vapiano" or "Company") decided today to extend, until the 30th of June 2020, the appointment of the Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Ms. Vanessa Hall, as member and Chairwoman of the Management Board, which has been effective since September 2019. Ms. Vanessa Hall has agreed to continue to manage the Company until that date, by which time a decision on the opening of insolvency proceedings is also expected.

Furthermore, Mr. Johann Stohner, Managing Director of the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal Deutschland GmbH and Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) at Vapiano since July 2019, is leaving the Company's Management Board as of today's date, in best agreement with the Supervisory Board and the preliminary insolvency administrator. After the Company has filed for the opening of insolvency proceedings, the consulting mandate with Alvarez & Marsal, which was set up until the successful completion of the non-bankruptcy restructuring and in which Johann Stohner acts as CTO, will be terminated by mutual agreement.

Lutz Scharpe, CFO Vapiano SE.

23-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE
Im Zollhafen 2-4
50678 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 221 67001-0
Fax: +49 (0) 221 67001-205
E-mail: info@vapiano.eu
Internet: www.vapiano.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9
WKN: A0WMNK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1028845

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1028845  23-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1028845&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VAPIANO SE
02:00pVAPIANO SE : Extension of the appointment of Vanessa Hall as CEO, resignation of..
EQ
04/16VAPIANO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
04/16VAPIANO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
04/14VAPIANO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
04/01VAPIANO SE : Application for opening of insolvency proceeding
EQ
03/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Aldi purchases Leader Price, Apple limits iPhone purchas..
03/20VAPIANO : Restaurant chain Vapiano reports 'cash flow insolvency'
RE
03/20VAPIANO SE : Occurrence of cash flow insolvency ('Zahlungsunfähigkeit'), further..
EQ
03/17VAPIANO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/16VAPIANO SE : Substantial decrease in net sales and results due to COVID-19 crisi..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 -34,3 M
Net income 2019 -57,7 M
Debt 2019 436 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,17x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,68x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 9,80 M
Chart VAPIANO SE
Duration : Period :
Vapiano SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAPIANO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,35  €
Last Close Price 0,38  €
Spread / Highest target 1 496%
Spread / Average Target 1 323%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vanessa Claire Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Lutz Christoph Scharpe Chief Financial Officer
Gregor-Alexander Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board
Johann Hinrich Stahl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kristian Wettling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAPIANO SE-89.41%11
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-5.63%139 011
YUM BRANDS-19.39%26 108
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.5.39%24 416
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-4.89%17 173
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.30.63%14 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group