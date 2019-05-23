Log in
Vapiano SE: Publication of 2018 annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements postponed to mid-June, refinancing negotiations successfully concluded

05/23/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Financing
23-May-2019 / 19:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, May 23, 2019 - Due to further requirements for the documentation of the negotiated refinancing, the annual and consolidated financial statements 2018 of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9) will be published on June 18, 2019 and not as previously announced on May 24, 2019. The new date for the Annual General Meeting will be announced separately.

Today, Vapiano has successfully completed the refinancing negotiations for the financial restructuring of the company as well as for the further implementation of the new strategic accentuation. The company has received binding loan commitments totaling around EUR 30 million from the financing banks and the major shareholders Mayfair Beteiligungsfonds II GmbH & Co. KG, VAP Leipzig GmbH & Co. KG and Exchange Bioset GmbH & Co. KG. The final documentation will be completed in corporation with the financing banks by mid-June 2019.


Contact:
Nicole Avenia
Phone: +49 221 67001 219
E-Mail: ir@vapiano.eu

 

23-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE
Im Zollhafen 2-4
50678 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 221 67001-0
Fax: +49 (0) 221 67001-205
E-mail: info@vapiano.eu
Internet: www.vapiano.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9
WKN: A0WMNK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 815417

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

815417  23-May-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815417&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
