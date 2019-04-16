VaporBrands Joins NASCAR Team of Advertisers with New CBD Vape Pen in ROAR - Becomes First CBD Vape Pen in History

SPRING HILL, Fla., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: VAPR) one of the pioneers in the Vape movement has joined the NASCAR team of advertisers beginning with ROAR! Magazine, NASCAR's only twice-weekly digital magazine.



The half page advertisements will be seen in upcoming issues of ROAR marking the first time a CBD Vape pen has been allowed to advertise in an officially licensed NASCAR Publication. The advertisement as it is expected to appear in the up coming editions of ROAR can be seen at www.vaporbrandsint.com

ROAR! NASCAR's only twice-weekly magazine for the dedicated race fan is published with the mission of getting fans excited about the upcoming week's race and has 74 different editions starting in February and ending with the Champions Edition in late November. ROAR! is a photo and feature driven publication with a behind-the-scenes look at drivers from all NASCAR series. ROAR! has an extended photo section in each issue, offering readers a chance to see drivers with their families, in the garage, on the grid and in their racecars. ROAR! also has race previews, predictions, crew member features, historical content, paint scheme spreads and more.

VaporBrands first CBD product which will be seen by NASCAR fans available now is appropriately named "Tranquility". It contains only the highest-grade full spectrum CBD in a smooth Vape cartridge. The product does not contain any nicotine, or other addictive substances or drugs. "Tranquility" is intended to give the consumer an alternative to smoking while providing them with the calming effect of the specially formulated CBD blend.

Eleanor Hodge CEO Stated: "NASCAR Racing has become one of the most popular sports in America and its popularity is increasing every year. VAPR is very excited about having our new CBD Vape product "Tranquility" introduced to such a dedicated and enthusiastic fan base. We intend to continue to ramp up our marketing and advertising efforts making people aware of our products and Company as well and look forward to sharing our progress."

VaporBrands is returning to the forefront of the industry launching its top end CBD Vape cartridges available now nationwide. The new product and marketing plan are due to VAPR signing a product development, branding, and marketing agreement with ReelTime Media (OTCPK: RLTR). In that agreement, RLTR provides the development of marketing and branding, production of commercials, advertisement copy, and placements of all media as the Agency of Record. ReelTime Media, whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print and other new media, has had strong success recently with marketing Baristas CBD Coffee and is leveraging that success for VaporBrands CBD Vape cartridges.

About VaporBrands International, Inc.: VaporBrands International, Inc., is a marketing and development partner for manufacturers of electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes represent the future of smoking; they produce no smoke, tar, ash or offensive odor yet can contain any variety of ingredients and flavors. Unlike traditional tobacco cigarettes, electronic cigarettes can be used in many public places currently restricted from smoking. VAPR is focused on creating opportunities for culturally relevant brands seeking to acquire significant market share in the rapidly growing "vaping" sector of the global marketplace. We are currently moving forward into the CBD Vape cartridge business as it has been suspected to help with pain, arthritis, sleep, anxiety, stress and high cholesterol as well as being part of the "vaping" sector, VAPR believes this is the next of many logical steps in our business to move forward.

About ReelTime Media: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTimeMedia, www.reeltime.com, is a publicly traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK: RLTR). Reeltime Media offers Media and Ad Placements. These are generally contracted capacity buys and aggressive bulk inventory-based contracts we enter into with various media properties to bring our clients top tier placements at pricing levels at or below remnant inventory rate structures. We offer a complete suite of media planning tools, response analytics and campaign development services along with an inventory acquisition model that provides extremely discounted rate structures. We also offer the same media and placement services a traditional agency delivers; we just do it at highly discounted rates. ReelTime is also in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculas, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me" Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

